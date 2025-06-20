Love Island USA: All winners from the past 6 seasons explored 

Love Island returned for season 7 this month, and with new folks entering the villa, fans may be curious to know what's up with the winners of the previous seasons. After years of drama, shocking eliminations, and couplings, the show is firmly on the fan-favorite reality TV list.

With over 30-35 contestants on a secluded island at times, audience voting for their favorite couples, and challenges designed to bring forth the ultimate champions, the show's format is clever. This is because it manages to immerse fans in a show that centers around a mystical, isolated island far from reality.

As fans binge on Love Island season 7, here's what they should know about the winners from the previous seasons.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Who are the winners from previous Love Island seasons?

1) Kordell and Serena (Season 6)

The winners of season 6, Kordell and Serena, are still together (Image via Instagram/serenaapagee)

After initially friend-zoning Kordell over their "spooky" similarities, like being from the same city growing up and living just minutes away from each other then, Serena eventually gave in to his charms. The couple held it out until the finale, when they were ultimately crowned the winners of Love Island season 6.

Their relationship had its ups and downs, especially when Kordell shockingly got too close to Daia behind Serena's back, but their mature conversations, a genuine apology, and lots of work to earn back Serena's trust took the couple to victory. Currently, the couple is still together, doing ad campaigns for brands like CeraVe, and appearing on shows like The Jennifer Hudson Show and music videos.

2) Hannah and Marco (Season 5)

Hannah and Marco won and got engaged in May 2025 (Image via Instagram/Hannah Maria Wright)

Marco Donatelli entered the show as an Islander in season 5, while Hannah Wright was a bombshell who arrived a day later. They were bound by destiny from the moment they laid eyes on each other, and were one of the most stable couples from the get-go. It was no surprise when they took home the $100,000 prize and overwhelming fan support for their crackling chemistry.

Donatelli asked Wright to be his girlfriend on the show, and the duo moved in together in Pittsburgh with their dog, Guiseppe, right after the show ended. Recently, they also got engaged after a surprise vacation turned into an engagement, making them the first couple in Love Island history to do so.

3) Zeta and Timmy (Season 4)

Zeta and Timmy won, but eventually broke up after the show ended (Image via Instagram/Love Island USA)

Los Angeles model Zeta Morisson and real estate agent Timmy Padolfi were each other's 'the one' from day one on the island. The introduction of siblings Bria and Chazz threw a wrench in the works during the re-coupling and Timmy got paired with Bria. However, the couple eventually found each other in the next round of coupling when they realized they had deep feelings for one another.

Although they were Love Island fan favourites to win season 4, and they did, their relationship quickly fell apart off-camera, with drama and miscommunications leading to their breakup. The pressures of figuring their relationship out with the whole world watching got to them.

4) Korey and Olivia (Season 3)

Korey and Olivia were fan favorites in season 3 but broke up later (Image via Instagram/Love Island USA)

Korey and Olivia's relationship was not off to a fairy tale start like the rest of the couples on Love Island. In fact, Korey's journey on the reality dating show was filled with missteps. He was linked to five other women, Kyra, Trina, Florita, Leslie, and Cashay, before he teamed up with friend-turned-romantic interest Olivia to land at the podium.

The couple did not last the trials of the real world after enjoying the seclusion and idyllic world of the show, and soon parted ways amicably. Olivia launched her own skincare line called LiveBeautifullyAz, while Korey continues to be a social media influencer with a copyrighted merch line for his catchphrase "What the freak!".

5) Justine and Caleb (Season 2)

Justine and Caleb were the first black couple to win the show (Image via Instagram/Love Island USA)

Up until the Casa Amor segment of season 2, Johnny and Cely were frontrunners to take the whole thing. However, the couple imploded due to Johnny's fling with Mercades, pushing Justine and Caleb to the top spot. Slowly and steadily, they built their relationship on the show and won comfortably in the end.

However, three months after the Love Island season finale, the couple parted ways and requested privacy as they went through the breakup. Justine is still a big part of the reality television world and a fashion influencer with around 642K followers on Instagram. Caleb forayed into the world of philanthropy and fitness.

6) Zac and Elizabeth (Season 1)

Zac and Elizabeth were the first winners of the show, but split later (Image via Facebook/Love Island USA)

The first edition saw front-runners Zac and Elizabeth easily win the show after being inseparable since day one. They were the first ones to say "I love you" to each other, and were one of the few couples who were loyal and relatively drama-free. From episode 1, fans knew they would take the crown.

However, after season 1 ended, the couple parted ways, citing differences. They took to social media to talk about how they wished things could have been different. According to their statement, they ended things on amicable terms and went their separate ways.

In the week after its premiere, Love Island USA season 7 broke records, with over 1 billion minutes viewed after its debut, according to Luminate. So it is safe to say that things are heating up in the villa.

Catch all the action and stream the episodes on Peacock.

