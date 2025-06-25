Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 recap: Olandria and Nic exit villa, but post-credit scene hints at their surprise return

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 aired on June 24, 2025. The episode focused on the Casa Amor twist and how it affected the couples in the villa. The original Islanders had been split up and were exploring new connections with a fresh set of Bombshells. When it came time for the recoupling, two Islanders—Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe—were left without partners.

Olandria had been coupled up with Zak Srakaew, but he chose to return to the villa with someone else. Nic was left single after his connection in the villa, also chose to recouple. As a result, both Olandria and Nic were told to pack their bags and leave.

At first, it looked like their time on the show had come to an end. But in a surprising post-credit scene, Nic was seen walking with his suitcase when a jeep arrived. Inside the car was Olandria, who urged him to get in quickly. The moment raised questions about what’s next for them in Love Island USA .

Instead of going home, it seems like they might be heading somewhere else, hinting at a possible twist in the Casa Amor journey. Their story may not be over just yet.

Casa Amor recoupling leaves Olandria and Nic single in Love Island USA

The episode’s main focus was the Casa Amor recoupling, where original couples were tested with the arrival of new Bombshells. Olandria, who had been getting to know Zak Srakaew in Casa Amor, was left single when Zak chose to return to the villa with Amaya.

Meanwhile, Nic, who was in the main villa, had formed a bond with Clarke Carraway, but she chose to recouple with someone else, leaving Nic without a partner. As a result, both Olandria and Nic were left standing alone after the recoupling. They were asked to pack their bags, which usually means elimination from the show.

The moment was emotional, and the rest of the group started crying and hugged Olandria. The message continued, stating that since both Olandria and Nic were single after the recoupling, they had to leave the villa. Neither Olandria nor Nic made a scene. They collected their things and walked out, unsure of what was waiting next.

Their exit stood out because it didn’t follow the usual format of a goodbye at the firepit. The show instead left their departure open-ended, making viewers wonder if that was truly the end.

Post-credit scene hints at a possible twist for Olandria and Nic in Love Island USA

After the main episode of Love Island USA ended, a post-credit scene offered an unexpected update on Olandria and Nic. Nic was shown walking with his suitcase when a jeep suddenly arrived at the villa entrance. Inside the car was Olandria, who called out to him and told, "hurry up, get in."

Without asking questions, Nic tossed his bag into the vehicle and joined her. The jeep then drove away from the villa, leaving viewers surprised and curious about what this meant. This short scene hinted that Olandria and Nic may not be fully out of the show.

While the original announcement said they had to leave the villa, this moment suggested they might be heading to another location instead of going home. The lack of any formal farewell or exit speeches added to the mystery. One possibility is that the two Islanders could return later in the season or be part of a new twist related to Casa Amor.

Neither the host nor the other Islanders were shown commenting on the moment, which added to the suspense. For now, their journey on Love Island USA season 7 appears to be on pause—but not necessarily over.

Other episode highlights included Zak choosing Amaya over Olandria, Clarke recoupling and leaving Nic single, Taylor pairing with a new girl, and Cierra returning alone to the villa.

Watch the latest episode of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

