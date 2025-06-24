How old is Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 is currently airing, with the latest episode released on June 23, 2025, on Peacock. The show features new singles entering the villa, exploring romantic connections, and navigating public votes and surprise recouplings. One contestant who has remained in the spotlight throughout the season is Huda Mustafa.

Huda became one of the most talked-about Islanders, not just because of her bold personality but also due to her connection with Jeremiah Brown and the recent revelations about her personal life. In the premiere episode, Huda introduced herself as 24 years old, stating she was born in 2000. During a later conversation, she told Jeremiah she had a child, leading to his surprised reaction:

“You’re a mom … but you’re 24 … how many kids?” he said.

Trending

As the season continues, viewers have seen how this information impacted her journey in the villa. From viral reactions online to tense moments with other contestants, Huda remains central to the drama happening in season 7 of Love Island USA.

Huda opens up about her daughter in Love Island USA

In one of the early episodes of Love Island USA, Huda shared with Jeremiah that she had a daughter, born in July 2020. She was 19 years old at the time. When she said this, Jeremiah was surprised and asked how many kids she has, to which Huda clarified she had one daughter. This moment quickly stood out as one of the season’s most memorable conversations so far.

Huda’s daughter’s birthdate is tattooed on her arm, and she has been open about how being a mother impacts her approach to relationships. Jeremiah’s friend Nic reacted to the reveal by calling her “Mamacita,”

“Mom to what? Like, a dog?” he asked.

The moment became a trending meme on social media. In later episodes, other Islanders also reacted to the news. Olandria said the stakes were higher in Huda’s relationship because of her being a parent. In the June 23 episode, Austin found out for the first time and said, “Wait she has a kid?”

Outside the villa, the father of Huda’s child, Noah Sheline, responded on TikTok, asking viewers to stop with the negative comments. He added that online hate could impact Huda’s mental health and said, “she’s still human, she has a daughter, and a life.”

Huda’s influencer career and ongoing drama in Love Island USA villa

Before joining the show, Huda worked as a fitness coach and influencer, regularly sharing gym routines and fitness content online. She had over 100k followers before entering the villa and gained more than 160k followers in week one, according to Love Island Numbers. As of now, she has around 646k followers on Instagram.

While Huda has had strong moments in the game, her time in the villa has also led to controversy. Many Love Island USA viewers reacted to her arguments with Jeremiah. In a recent episode, Cierra told Huda to stop calling Jeremiah names. At one point, fans voted for Jeremiah to couple up with Iris, which left Huda single and raised questions about her future on the show.

She has also been criticized for the way she talked about new bombshells like Amaya and Iris. After Amaya kissed Jeremiah in a challenge, Huda called her a “b*tch.” She used the same word for Iris when she arrived and made comments after Jeremiah chose to couple with Iris. Huda said that he wasn’t really attracted to Iris and just used her to get away.

Though only parts of the day are shown on TV, her behavior has been discussed among the Islanders, with many commenting on the tension. A preview suggests that the other girls may no longer support her. What happens next remains to be seen.

Love Island USA episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More