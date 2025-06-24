Which basketball teams has Love Island USA bombshell Chris Seeley played for? Details explored

Love Island USA Season 7 took a fresh turn in episode 18, which aired on June 22, 2025, as Casa Amor officially began and six new boys entered the villa — including professional basketball player Chris Seeley. Chris joined as a bombshell and immediately caught the attention of several girls.

Before stepping into the villa, Chris had a professional career on the court. He Seeley has played for Mulhouse Basket in France’s NM1 league and Rajawali Jakarta in the Indonesian Basketball League. In college, he played at Fresno State and Cal State Dominguez Hills as a forward. Before that, he played AAU basketball for Splash City, where he averaged over 10 points and 6 rebounds per game in 2016.

Chris was born on April 11, 1998, in Corona, California, and is 6’7” tall. He has been playing basketball since high school. Now that Casa Amor has started, his entry into the villa brings a new twist to the relationships. As the girls meet the new boys, Chris could change how some of the couples turn out in the next few episodes.

Trending

From Mulhouse to Indonesia, Love Island USA bombshell Chris Seeley's basketball journey

Chris Seeley started playing basketball in high school and went on to build a career that took him to different countries and levels of the sport. After finishing school at Central High in 2016, he played for the University of Utah for a short time before moving to Fresno State. He later completed his college basketball journey at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

He played as a power forward and was known for his scoring and athletic skills. After college, Chris joined Mulhouse Basket Agglomération, a team in France’s NM1 league, which is the country’s third-level professional basketball league. The team is based in the Alsace region, and playing there gave him a chance to learn from the European style of basketball.

Later, Chris moved to Indonesia to play for Rajawali Jakarta in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL), one of the top leagues in the country where many international players also compete.He introduced himself on Love Island USA by saying,

“I’m a professional basketball player. I’m 6'8, I got an eight pack… what more can you ask for?”

He also mentioned being from Los Angeles, adding to his entrance. On Instagram, where he goes by @chrisseeley_4, he shares photos of both his basketball life and travels.

Chris enters Casa Amor: What happened next in Love Island USA villa?

Chris entered the villa alongside five other new boys in episode 18 of Love Island USA, which kicked off Casa Amor. The girls had just left the main villa, and the boys were introduced shortly after, ready to shake things up.

In a balloon-popping challenge where girls had to kiss based on prompts, Chris quickly became a standout. Amaya was the first to kiss him, followed by Chelley and Iris, who were also prompted to kiss the boys they found attractive or wanted to get to know. Chelley, in particular, appeared intrigued by Chris, sharing a connection through their challenge interactions.

Later, Ariana Madix gathered the islanders and had the new boys pick the girls they wanted to couple up with. Both Chris and Zak chose Chelley, prompting her to make a decision. Chelley eventually picked Bryan, which meant Zak moved to couple up with Olandria, while Chris remained without a partner at that point.

Despite not securing a couple right away, Chris continued engaging in conversations, especially with Chelley and Iris. His confident energy and professional background were noticeable as he settled into the villa.

With Casa Amor continuing in the next few episodes of Love Island USA, Chris’ actions, conversations, and choices will play a key role in how the couples evolve — especially with Ariana’s confirmation that everyone will return to the main villa, a twist that changes how the Islanders approach their connections.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More