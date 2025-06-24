"Trying too hard to force drama"— Love Island USA fans react to shocking Casa Amor format

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 19 this week on Monday, June 23, 2025, and saw the beginning of Casa Amor. While the segment is known for causing trouble and breaking hearts, this season's segment came with twists that did not sit well with the fans.

Ad

Ariana Madix walked into the villa while the men were blindfolded and with headphones on, and the women sat, awaiting a kissing challenge. The host revealed that it was time for Casa Amor, using placards, and no words were spoken.

As the women left for Casa Amor, the female bombshells took their place and participated in the challenge. Later in the episode, it was revealed that the bombshells would decide who they wanted to couple up with, and none of the remaining bombshells would return home.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the major shake-up in the format online and were divided by it.

"Why are they changing up casa amor? They’re trying too hard to force drama," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Casa amor is not supposed to have people at risk of being dumped on the first day. why does love island insist on pissing me off every day," a fan commented.

"I HATE the twist of everyone returning to the villa. Does that mean that there’s no Casa Amor recoupling episode? The best episode of the season usually????" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA called the format change "lame."

"The casa amor twist is lame!! Forcing couplings is going to make people move inauthentically due to fear of being sent home," a person wrote.

"This time last season, there were couples who were locked in and closed off. I really think this Casa Amor shakeup is happening this way, because these “connections” are very surface level. It’s going on week 3, and production wants to see some mess (IMO)," a fan commented.

Ad

"Wouldn’t it make better sense for the dumping to be when casa Amor is over so that when the couples come back to the villa whoever didn’t come back will be a shocker to America and the other islanders?? Idk…. Love island producers are fumbling bad this year," a fan commented.

"wait this plot twist making them couple up with the casa amor people and having everyone return IS EATING OKAY LOVE ISLAND USA I TAKE BACK EVERY BAD THING I SAID," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"They done changed the Casa Amor rules to keep Huda on this d*mn show," a person wrote.

"I’m not sure how I feel about Casa Amor this season….. #LoveIslandUSA I don’t think I like the concept," a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 7 introduces Casa Amor but with major twists

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, Ariana Madix sent the female islanders to Casa Amor to meet the male bombshells while the male islanders stood with their headphones and blindfolds on, as the new female bombshells kissed them to leave an impression.

After the task, Ariana Madix revealed to the boys that it was time for Casa Amor and told the male islanders that while their partners were getting to know new people, they would do the same with the female bombshells and added that there were some changes to Casa Amor in season 7.

Ad

Later in the episode, when Ariana went to Casa Amor to meet the female islanders, she told them they were "officially single."

"And for the first time ever you'll be in a new couple while you're here in Casa Amor. You'll be coupling up with these boys and I can tell you that the boys back at the villa have already coupled up with some new girls," she added.

Ad

The Love Island USA season 7 host called it a "total reset." Ariana added that there would be "new couples, new bonds, and a fresh new shot at love for everyone."

Fans reacted to the Casa Amor twist online, expressing unhappiness with the format change.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to see what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More