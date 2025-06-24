Love Island USA season 7 episode 19 recap: New bombshells are introduced as contestants enter Casa Amor

Episode 19 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on June 23. The episode captured the first day after they were divided to withstand the Casa Amor segment of the show. The men met a bunch of bombshells in their villa, while the women did the same in their separate villa. Fun challenges and brief chats later, the islanders decided on new bombshells to pair up with.

The episode captured challenges that required the ladies and gentlemen to kiss the new Casa Amor bombshells in their respective villas. They also readily got to know each other in the hopes of finding someone decent to couple up with by the end of the episode.

The new couples tried establishing a connection after they matched. They were also open and honest about their connections in the Love Island USA villa before they came to Casa Amor, and specified that they were open to exploring.

What happened on Love Island USA season 7 episode 19?

The episode started with the boys meeting their Casa Amor bombshells first and doing a challenge with them blindfolded. They had to kiss each one of these bombshells and rate them. Once their blindfold came out, they could see their ratings.

After the challenge, the bombshells had to choose who they wanted to couple up with, and it was up to the contestant to agree with the pairing. Coco and Clarke stood up to pair up with Taylor, and he chose to go with the former.

Likewise, Austin paired up with Jaden, Ace with Vanna, Nic with Clarke, and Pepe with Gracen. TJ was single in that Love Island USA villa, which meant he was vulnerable to evictions.

The men told their new bombshells about their pairs back at the Love Island USA villa, but assured them that they were open to exploring. Ace told them about Chelley, while Nic was honest about Cierra.

Meanwhile, at the girls' Casa, they met with a bunch of new bombshells as well and got to know them. The contestants told the newbies that nobody was in a closed relationship yet at the villa, and so they were all open to exploring new connections. Chelley told them about her connection with Ace, while Olandria hinted at her bond with Taylor, only to mention that they were open to testing their chances with the others.

"I'm single and ready to mingle," said Andreina.

The girls also played an ice-breaking kissing game with the new bombshells. This was to ascertain who they felt the most connected to so that they could couple up with them by the end of the episode. Then, when it was time for the bombshells to reveal who they wanted to couple up with, no one stood next to Olandria.

Chris and Zach stood next to Chelley, and she chose to couple up with Chris. This made Zach couple up with Olandria. Cierra paired up with Elan, Huda with JD, Iris with Zac, and Andreina with Bryan. Amaya was left alone and vulnerable to elimination, just as TJ was left in the men's Casa.

After the challenges and the recoupling ceremonies, Chelley got to know her new partner, Chris, and said in a Love Island USA confessional that she appreciated his energy, and it was exactly what she looked for in men. Taylor felt like he vibed well with Coco, and she felt the same way, which she was seen telling her fellow girl bombshells in the dressing room.

For updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

