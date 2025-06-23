"A hypocrite" - Love Island USA fans slam Nic for throwing out TJ's tea for Cierra after telling her to explore

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18 premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025. In the episode, Cierra confronted her partner, Nic, and told him that she doesn't like him openly exploring connections with other girls when they were so close in their relationship.

Nic ended the conversation, saying he was trying to explore and told her she should be open to the same. However, the next day, when TJ tried to show his affection toward Cierra by making tea for her in the morning for the second time, Nic rushed over and threw it away from her.

Fans online reacted and were critical of Nic's collective actions. Some believed the islander might have gotten jealous and felt he shouldn't throw away TJ's tea for Cierra after telling her to explore. One fan on X wrote:

"Nic is a hypocrite 😭 He wants to explore but at the same time he doesn’t want Cierra to do the same Why is he dumping the tea tj makes for her everytime."

"Now back to Nic..if you wanted Cierra to keep exploring why dump her tea that TJ made? And I actually liked Nic but I'm looking at him sideways after last night," a fan commented.

"nic taking tj’s cup after telling cierra he wants to remain open is toxic!!!!! i refuse to fall for the nic propaganda," a X user mentioned.

Other Love Island USA fans expressed:

"I need Cierra to explore with Pepe or TJ tonight bc nic is acting like he doesn’t have a bad one on his arm?? Like why does he think he’s the prize???" a X user mentioned.

"Nic is so full of shit. after saying they’re open, why are you taking the tea TJ made for Cierra?" a fan wrote.

"so nic can explore his connections but.. *checks notes* cierra can’t recieve tea that tj made not only for her but most of the other girls too hmmm," a X user commented.

Some Love Island USA fans felt that Nic taking away the tea the first time was cute, but not the second time.

"Nic stealing TJ’s mug the first time was kinda cute. The 2nd time however was gross considering the most recent convo he had with Cierra," a netizen commented.

"it was cute the first time he did it but nic taking away the tea tj brought for cierra AGAIN pissed me tf off after the convo he had with her" a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA star Cierra feels Nic isn't into their relationship as she is

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, during a conversation with Nic, Cierra expressed her discomfort with him openly exploring connections with other girls. In response, Nic told her to do the same. However, Cierra was hoping for reassurance that he was genuinely focused on her and was disappointed by his reaction.

The next morning, Cierra opened up to Olandria about the situation, admitting it was emotionally difficult for her. She shared that Nic’s willingness to explore other connections—and his comfort with being in a different couple—made her feel like he wasn’t as invested in their relationship as she was.

The Love Island USA star added that it felt like an "uncomfortable thought" and made her want to put her walls back up. Now, she wants to have some space from her relationship with Nic.

Later in her confessional, Cierra said that during her conversation with Nic, she needed him to reassure her that this was the couple he wanted to be with. However, when he gave her a different response, she was left disappointed. It confused her as she didn't think it would be an issue for him to say.

At that point, the Love Island USA star realized that maybe things weren't as amazing as she thought. Additionally, it made her think if she had missed anything in her connection with Nic.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

