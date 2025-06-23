Why did Maura Higgins leave Love Island USA Aftersun? Real reason explored

The 7th season of Love Island USA premiered on June 3, 2025, with returning host Ariana Madix. However, there was a change of hosts on the series' sister show, Love Island USA Aftersun. The 2024 Aftersun host, Maura Higgins, was replaced by Love Island Australia host, Sophie Monk. The news came as a surprise to fans, who had hoped Maura would return after hosting only one season.

Consequently, speculations began circulating regarding Maura's exit. The suspicions and discussions were put to rest when it was revealed that Maura stepped away from Love Island USA Aftersun to appear on season 4 of The Traitors US, which will air in early 2026.

On June 13, 2025, Peacock revealed the official cast list of The Traitors US season 4, in which Maura's name was included. Maura's appearance on the upcoming Peacock show reportedly faced scheduling conflicts with her hosting duties on season 7 of Love Island USA Aftersun, which was why she had to put them on hold.

Maura will be seen playing the game of deceit alongside another Love Island USA alum, season 6 islander Robert "Rob" Rausch.

Maura Higgins will soon return to Love Island USA Aftersun

Maura might have stepped away from the dating show to shoot the other Peacock series, however, she does not plan on staying away for too long. In a post shared on the show's official Instagram handle on June 8, 2025, Maura was shown handing over the hosting duties to Sophie, but at the same time, reminding her that she would soon return to resume her role.

"Don't get too comfy, I'm coming back," she said.

Additionally, the 34-year-old is rumored to present season 2 of Love Island Games, which will film later this year in Fiji. However, the network is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Maura found herself under the spotlight earlier this year when she faced backlash after she was photographed sharing a kiss with Danny Jones at the Brits After Party. The pair grew close after starring on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last November.

After their kiss became public, Danny issued a public apology on his Instagram handle, in which he apologized to his wife and family for "putting them in this situation."

"I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately," he added.

Maura, on the other hand, has maintained her silence on the matter, as she has yet to issue a statement or address the incident.

What happens on Love Island USA Aftersun, and when does it air?

The Aftersun special is an extension of the main series, where Sophie sits down with host Ariana, social ambassadors Cely and Callum, and other guests, including evicted islanders, former contestants, and more, to discuss the latest drama from the villa.

In the latest Aftersun episode, released on June 21, 2025, dumped contestant Charlie and guest host Paige DeSorbo reflected on the past week's challenges and elimination. Additionally, the Aftersun segments include exclusive preview clips that sometimes reveal upcoming twists.

While Love Island USA airs regular episodes nightly at 9 pm ET, except on Wednesdays, the Aftersun segment airs on Saturdays at the same time. The special segment can be viewed on Peacock, the same platform as the main series.

Love Island USA season 7 will return with a new episode on June 22, 2025, at 9 pm ET, only on Peacock.

