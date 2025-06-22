How much do Love Island USA contestants make? Details explored

The fresh new season 7 of Love Island USA has been taking the internet by storm since its release on June 3. Its latest episode, 17, was released on June 21. The viewers at home have gotten well acquainted with the contestants in the villa by now, which makes them want to know how much they make through the franchise.

While the contestants dedicate all their time to residing at the villa, a remote location on an island, to film the show for several weeks, the real money begins to flow in after the show ends, based on their viewership and demand.

According to Hello Magazine, each contestant is paid almost the minimum wage of $375 weekly to keep their rented houses and pay their bills back home. The couple who wins the season by America's public vote gets an even bigger reward of $100,000.

Details of how much Love Island USA contestants make

As reported by Buzzfeed, Demi Jones, a contestant from season 6 of Love Island UK, took to her TikTok to give out details on the payment she received while at the villa on the island. The said TikTok has since been deleted, but she shared that she made £250 a week while she was away shooting.

"This is obviously to cover all your bills at home because you could have a flat, you could have a car to pay, all the things like that. So obviously Love Island want to make sure that's all covered for you so you don't get into any financial difficulties while you're like away on holiday," she clarified.

She also stated that she didn't know if the money contestants made now was the same as before, but that was the amount she got paid when she was on the winter Love Island, which was released in June 2021. She said that it went without saying that one was supposed to work extra hard to make up for all the losses they incurred while they were away at the villa.

While the exact amount the USA side of contestants make might not coincide with Demi's amount, it appears that they just make enough to cover their bills and rents back home.

Discussing the earnings of the contestants from the coveted show, Kennedy Meehan, founder of Azure Agency and manager of several Love Island USA stars, shared that some of them earned between $20,000 to $30,000 a month for five social media videos. She said that was the lower end. This was reported by Cosmopolitan on June 4.

Another manager, Ericka Mendoza, revealed that as managers, it was their job to help the contestants navigate their newfound fame. Toni Rose Goulden, an agent from Viral Nation, agreed with this as she stressed the importance of the first two weeks out of the villa.

She called the time "the most important part" to pivot careers after the show. Both Ericka's and Toni's thoughts were also reported in the same Cosmopolitan article.

While fans have a faint idea about Love Island USA contestants' wages during their time at the villa, they want to find out more about Ariana Madix's salary. While the Love Island USA host's salary is not officially known, she is reported to take more than what she made while doing Vanderpump Rules.

They used to pay her $25,000 per episode for Vanderpump Rules, which totalled to about $600,000 per season. People at Love Island USA wouldn't demote her, so it is assumed that she's making more than that while on the island.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

