Here’s why I agree with Love Island USA host Ariana Madix’s opinion about Ace egging people on

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025. The season has now reached episode 17, which aired on June 21 and was an Aftersun special. The viewers at home have gotten acquainted with the contestants of this season by now and pretty much know each of their characteristics.

The latest episode saw Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, Aftersun special hosts, and some guests discussing the happenings of the villa. They also addressed what the viewers should be expecting in the upcoming episodes. During this conversation, Ariana talked about Ace's personality trait and the others agreed.

“I have a feeling Ace is gonna be that guy that eggs everyone else on and then is like, I didn’t do anything,” Ariana said.

The moment I heard the words, I agreed with them because Ace's record speaks for itself. From the rendezvous he had with Amaya to his most recent unseen clip with Iris, Ace's behavior isn't right when it comes to treating people.

Why I believe Love Island USA star Ace pushes people the wrong way?

Ace has been sparking it off with Chelley since the start of the season. They bonded over shared values and their culture. But when it was time for them to decide who they wanted to pair up with, Ace chose Amaya. He did so because Chelley was also exploring her chances with Austin, and he thought he found a connection with Amaya as well.

However, as the season proceeded, he realized that Amaya wasn't the person he was looking for. In my opinion, the way he conveyed it to her wasn't appropriate. He didn't like her calling him a "babe," nor did he like frequent touches of affection from her. He asked her not to do those things and refused to understand where she was coming from.

In an elaborate conversation with her, he told her she was taking things too fast while she insisted that she would take things at an acceptable pace. While he should have fully explored his connection with Chelley, which he himself chose to do, he kept flirting with Chelley, something Amaya didn't like.

Ace was also the frontrunner when it came to encouraging Jeremiah to explore his other connections. This was when Jeremiah was very involved with Huda. It hurt Huda to know that the boys asked Jeremiah to leave her. When she discussed with Ace about the same, he told her that he thought she was getting too serious too fast, which made him think she wasn't being real and was just establishing a connection for the clout.

While Huda defended herself, saying she was a mother, so she had to take things seriously, Ace responded that Huda should be taking things more cautiously just because she was a mother. This too reflected how Ace assumed other people's feelings for his perception and acted on them.

In the latest Love Island USA Aftersun episode, an unseen clip of Ace was revealed with Iris. In the video, he was seen asking her which celebrity she would like to go out with. When she asked if it had to be a living celebrity, he quipped:

"I don't think you could spend the day with a dead one."

Another instance of Ace's twisted way of communicating. Where he could have simply stated the requirement of his question, he slyly blamed the other person for not knowing that she couldn't spend the day with a dead celebrity. When Iris asked him the same, he replied he wanted to spend the day with Jesus. When she stated he wasn't alive, he said he was.

In the same Love Island USA episode, when Ariana mentioned that it would be the girls who would be going to the Casa Amor this season, Cely, a Love Island USA alum, stated that she thought Ace and Chelley would withstand the Casa Amor phase. Ariana added that while the two may withstand it, Ace would be the one to egg everyone on and then say that he "didn't do anything".

The attendees on the Love Island USA Aftersun special, including Paige DeSorbo, agreed to it. That was the testament to Ace's seemingly arrogant behavior that they had been observing throughout the season, and I agree with it. Ace's natural self isn't very agreeable, as he is someone who would find flaws in things that don't need scrutiny.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the dating show's official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

