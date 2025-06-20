I'm sorry but Jeremiah cutting off Huda right after locking in Iris was straight-up selfish in Love Island USA 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 15, which aired on June 19, 2025, showed a moment that didn’t sit right with me. After the recent recoupling, Jeremiah officially chose to pair up with Iris. Then, almost immediately, he decided to have a “closure” talk with Huda — someone he had been connected to since the start of the season.

For me, the timing of that conversation felt off. If Jeremiah really respected Huda or cared even slightly about how she was feeling, he would have spoken to her much earlier. She had spent days being emotional and confused about where they stood. Instead of addressing that when it mattered, he waited until he was safe in another pairing to finally talk to her.

It didn’t come across as thoughtful or kind. It felt like he was doing damage control after getting what he wanted. Ending things with Huda only after securing a new partner made the conversation feel less like closure and more like convenience. They were a couple — and she deserved basic respect, not silence followed by a final goodbye after the fact.

Trending

Jeremiah gave her silence when she needed honesty in Love Island USA

Watching Jeremiah finally talk to Huda only after recoupling with Iris in Love Island USA made me uncomfortable. They had shared a connection from the beginning, and while things had shifted, Huda obviously didn’t get the clarity she needed until this moment. And by then, it felt too late.

Jeremiah admitted in his confessional that he had been avoiding Huda. He said it was difficult, but he felt the conversation was necessary and saw it as his way of officially closing that chapter.

To me, those words just confirmed that he chose silence until it was convenient for him to speak. Huda had tried to speak to him earlier, but didn’t get that chance. She deserved honesty at the right time — not a goodbye when he had already moved on.

For someone who had shared several moments and feelings with her, I expected him to at least give her the respect of facing things head-on. Instead, it felt cold, rude, and dismissive in Love Island USA. Closure should come with care, not strategy. By waiting until he was in a new couple to finally acknowledge her, Jeremiah made it clear what his priorities were. And honestly, that felt selfish.

Jeremiah called it closure, but it looked like convenience in Love Island USA

When Jeremiah hugged Huda and told her he hoped she would meet a new bombshell who gives her what she needs, I couldn’t help but pause. Those words might sound kind on the surface, but in this context, they felt empty.

After avoiding her and choosing someone else, his comment that he hoped someone would give her what she wanted didn’t seem caring — it felt dismissive. Huda responded with grace in Love Island USA.

“We weren’t meant to be, and it’s okay. Even though it hurts, it’s okay,” she said.

I really felt for her in that moment. She wasn’t angry or dramatic — just sad and disappointed. I think she had every right to feel that way. Jeremiah’s actions made me feel like once he found a new connection, he didn’t think it was important to deal with what he left behind. It didn’t feel like real closure to me.

It felt like he was just saying the right things because he had to, not because he really meant them. He may have moved on, but the way he ended things with Huda came across as uncaring. Honestly, I think she deserved much better.

New episodes of Love Island USA stream daily on Peacock, with the exception of Wednesdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More