⁠"Ace is DONE!"— Love Island USA fans react to Chelley coupling up with basketball player Chris Seeley

Love Island USA season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, June 23, 2025. The episode saw the beginning of the infamous Casa Amor twist, a segment that has historically caused trouble on the show.

However, this year's twist was a little bit different, and instead of giving islanders the option of coupling up with someone new or staying with their partners, they had to pick a bombshell to couple up with.

When it was time to pick, Chelley had to choose between two bombshells, Zach. H and Chris Seeley, a basketball player. The cast member picked the basketball player, and fans online reacted to her choice.

Trending

"The way Chris towers over Chelley. Omg that midget Ace is DONE! Ace don’t even know he has 30 minutes," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"so ready for the look on ace’s face when chelley walks in with chris," a fan commented.

"AND IF I SAID CHRIS & CHELLEY GOT MORE CHEMISTRY THAN HER/ACE BASED ON THIS TEN SEC CONVERSATION?!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Chelley's choice.

"CHRIS AND CHELLEY WHY F*CKING YESSS!!!! OH ACE YOURE NOTHING," a person wrote.

"Ace’s short man syndrome is really going to kick in if Chelley brings chris back lmao," a fan commented.

"y’all don’t even bother thinking chelley gonna choose chris lmfao. her and ace got the scam down to a tea. those are your winners unless america votes one of them off which ain’t happening," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Scrappy Doo is gonna be SICK when Chelley and Chris and all of his 6’8” walk in the villa and I will be SAT," a person wrote.

"Chris is exactly what I needed for Chelley. He’s one year older. He’s TALL AF! And he’s handsome!!! Forget that durag wearing leprechaun back at the Villa Chelley. This is your man!" a fan commented.

"I'm a professional basketball player"— Chris introduces himself in Love Island USA season 7 episode 19

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, six new male bombshells joined the show as part of Casa Amor. One of them was 27-year-old Chris Seeley from Los Angeles.

"I'm a professional basketball player. I'm 6'8, I got an eight pack, nice smile, nice face, what more can you ask for?" He added.

Chris, along with the other bombshells, interacted with the female islanders. The bombshells asked the cast members who were in serious relationships, and Chelley said that she was coupled up with Ace, and although they had a "strong connection," she was "pretty open."

After competing in a "cheeky game," the cast members had to couple up with the new cast members, and the choice was with the Casa Amor bombshells. Both Zach and Chris picked Chelley, and Ariana joked about the islander being in a love triangle.

The Love Island USA season 7 host asked Chris why he chose Chelley, and the bombshell said that she caught his eye when she walked into Casa Amor. Ariana said it could be "fate," and Chris said that they were going to find out. Zach also commented on why he picked Chelley, and he said she had a certain "energy."

When Ariana asked which bombshell Chelley wanted to couple up with, she picked Chris.

Later in the episode, Chris recalled Chelley saying that the Love Island USA bombshell was her "type on paper," and the latter said that she used to date tall people and was athletic. Chris told her that he enjoyed the kiss they had during the challenge, and Chelley said she loved it.

Fans online reacted to Chelley and Chris's pairing and were happy to see the Love Island USA star with the basketball player.

Tune in on June 24, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA's Casa Amor on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More