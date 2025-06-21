"We want to be transparent”— Love Island USA star Chelley’s team clears the air about pre-show baby rumors with Ace

When Love Island USA star Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe first entered the villa, she revealed that she knew contestant Ace Green and that they had had a few interactions earlier that year. However, she noted that nothing happened between the two despite exchanging several DMs.

After Chelley and Ace chose to pair up during the recent recoupling, rumors began to swirl suggesting that the pair had secretly married outside the villa and even had a child together before coming in.

The rumors quickly gained traction and escalated to the point where Chelley’s team felt compelled to address them.

On June 20, they released an official statement through her social media accounts, setting the record straight by clarifying that Chelley and Ace were never in a relationship before the show and that the rumors circulating about them were all false.

“We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumors have gotten far from the truth,” a statement started.

Love Island USA star Chelley's team shut down all the rumors about her and Ace having a relationship before the show

Current Love Island USA rumors suggest that Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Green were in a relationship before appearing on the show. Some rumors even suggest that the two were already married and had a kid together.

The statement provided by Chelley's team seems to firmly deny the rumors, calling them completely false. They explained that they felt compelled to speak out, as some of the speculation had strayed far from the truth and had gone too far.

The Love Island USA star's team admitted that Chelley and Ace briefly met before the show and connected on social media. However, they completely denied the two ever being in a relationship and living together.

The team also asserted that the Love Island USA couple doesn't share any children and that there was no "hidden past" between them.

"Chelley and Ace briefly crossed paths in New York and later connected on social media. They were never in a relationship, never lived together, and there are no children or hidden past," the statement read.

The statement continued:

"What's unfolding now is real, unscripted, and could change at any moment. We're fully supporting Chelley, wherever her heart leads and with whomever she chooses to couple with".

What did Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace say about their brief past?

When Chelley entered the Love Island USA villa, she and Ace informed host Ariana Madix that they had met outside a club in Los Angeles before coming onto the show.

After meeting earlier this year, the duo revealed that they had exchanged a few DMs but insisted that their interactions never turned serious at any point.

At the time in the villa, Ace was coupled up with Amaya Espinal. However, during the recent recoupling, Austin Shepard partnered up with Amaya, leaving Ace to look for a new connection.

After spending some time getting to know Chelley and Iris, Ace decided to date Chelley, saying that she helped him break down his walls.

“I really like Chelley because she’s challenged me and help me let down my walls, be vulnerable and she’s helped me be a better person here in this villa. She’s challenged me to be creative and step outside of the box, and that’s something that doesn’t come often for me,” Ace said in his recoupling speech.

Do you think this pair will light up our screens? Sound off in the comments section below.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

