"I will be so annoyed"— Love Island UK fans react to Shakira and Harry possibly restarting their relationship

Love Island UK season 12 episode 12 premiered on ITV2 on June 20, 2025. In the episode, Helena confronted Harry about his actions with new bombshell Yasmin. The two mutually felt that their connection had come to an end and decided to end it.

The next day, Harry conversed with Shakira and expressed that he was still interested in her after their initial fall-out. He told her that he wouldn't have treated her like he treated Helena, because he felt their bond was stronger and she wouldn't have tolerated such treatment.

While Shakira didn't fully say that she wanted to return to Harry but she did tease it by saying that she was still open to exploring.

Fans online reacted to Harry and Shakira possibly restarting their relationship. Many were critical of the idea as they felt that Harry was not meant for Shakira, and they should focus on other connections instead. One fan wrote on X:

"I will be so annoyed if Shakira goes back to Harry ffs."

"Shakira and Harry talking and he saying, I wouldn't treat you like (what's her name), because you wouldn't stand for it. Well, you treated her that way and if she goes back to you, she IS tolerating it," a netizen wrote.

"Shakira wtf is this conversation with Harry especially after how he treated helena and also after you talk with Ben," a fan commented.

Some Love Island UK fans liked Shakira and Harry as a couple.

"Possibly unpopular opinion, I love Shakira and Harry together. They match each others energy and are so much fun together," a fan commented.

"Unpopular opinion: I alw liked Harry & Shakira 😭 😭 despite his mad moves in hideaway bc imo it was a reaction to finding out about d Blu kiss story was a lil different when he lit said it's ok and he still wanted her. I do actually think he liked her," a fan on X wrote.

"Harry better not play games with Shakira," a user wrote.

Some Love Island UK fans felt that Ben was a better connection for Shakira than Harry.

"I’d rather have Ben with shakira than her with Harry ugh," a X user wrote.

"Shakira and Harry that kiss? 😳🤚🏽 no way so she dumped Ben for Harry? This is Crazy 🤦🏽‍♀️ can’t wait for Sunday Night," a fan wrote.

What happened between Love Island UK stars Harry, Helena, and Shakira?

When Love Island UK season 12 first premiered, Harry was paired up with Sophie. While their conversations were pleasant, Harry quickly realized he wasn’t feeling a strong connection with her and was eager for a chance to recouple.

By the end of episode 1, Toni Laites entered the villa and chose to steal Ben from Shakira, leaving Shakira single and vulnerable. She was given 24 hours to find a new partner or risk being dumped from the villa. Determined to stay, Shakira spent the next day exploring connections with several Islanders. Ultimately, she decided to couple up with Harry.

A few days later, Harry started to show interest in Helena, prompting the latter to do the same. The two Love Island UK stars eventually got closer to one another based on their fun conversations and hideaway antics. However, Harry soon lost interest in Helena when Yasmin arrived as the new bombshell.

Despite being with Helena, Harry opted to take Yasmin to the hideaway, where they shared a couple of kisses. They initially chose to hide their kiss by lying about it, but eventually confessed to it when the rumors started to fill the villa.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes release every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

