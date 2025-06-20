"I kissed her today" — Love Island UK star Harry makes a shocking confession about having a moment with Yasmin

Love Island UK season 12 returned with a new episode on June 19, 2025. The segment saw Harry confess that he shared a private moment with newcomer Yasmin, where he kissed her thrice. The islanders were taken by surprise as they struggled to process Harry's closeness with the female star, wondering why he had hidden the truth from them for so long.

Ad

"Yeah, I kissed her today. Twice," Harry confessed.

Yasmin, on the other hand, corrected Harry that it was "three times," making her fellow islanders gasp in surprise.

It all happened when the Love Island UK islanders played a game where they were read lines from random conversations and asked to guess who had said them and to whom. Remell read out a line in which an islander expressed his wish to kiss Yasmin. It was revealed that the line was spoken by Harry, who later confessed that he did kiss Yasmin.

Ad

Trending

Harry tried to explain himself by saying that he enjoyed kissing Yasmin in a previous challenge, and wanted to explore more. When his co-stars criticized him for keeping it a secret, he said that he "had to" lie about it, but they remained unconvinced.

Love Island UK star Harry shares a private moment with Yasmin in the Hideaway

Ad

In the latest episode of Love Island UK, Harry pulled Yasmin for a chat and directed her to the Hideaway for some privacy. Yasmin complimented their connection, saying she appreciated their "flirty" banter.

"We're here to have fun, we're here to explore connections," she added.

Harry agreed, saying he was one of the only people who was genuinely open to getting to know new singles. Yasmin liked that about him and said that one needed to be "bold" and take risks to find their match inside the villa. Hearing that, Harry confessed that Yasmin made him want to take risks. He noted that he enjoyed their previous kiss, wondering if he could kiss her again.

Ad

With Yasmin's permission, the Love Island UK contestant kissed her again. Meanwhile, Helena and the rest of the participants wondered what Harry and Yasmin were doing inside the Hideaway.

Ad

Later in the episode, Harry sat down with Dejon and Tommy and told them about his moment with Yasmin in the Hideaway. He added that he lied to his partner, Helena, when she asked him about his time with the bombshell.

At the same time, Yasmin shared the truth with Toni, noting how Helena looked down on her for getting to know Harry. Elsewhere, Helena shared her frustration with the female co-stars, saying she was "done" with Harry anyway.

Ad

However, Harry's lies were uncovered during the game that the contestants played later in the Love Island UK episode. It not only revealed Harry and Yasmin's kiss, but also disclosed that he wanted to leave Helena and couple up with the newcomer.

"F**k me, do you go around and say this to every f**king girl?" Helena asked.

Ad

Meg criticized the male islander for misleading two women, and reminded Yasmin that he thought she was "boring as f**k." Shortly after, another comment was disclosed, in which Yasmin expressed her wish to get intimate with Harry. Shea, her partner, said that it did not surprise him, while Yasmin defended herself by saying she did not randomly make that comment.

When Harry and Yasmin's kiss was uncovered, Meg lost her calm and called Harry a "liar" and a "pr*ck." She asked him to grow up and added that he owed Helena the truth.

Ad

Love Island UK episodes air at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More