"The chemistry is oozing" — Love Island UK fans support Toni and Harrison's growing bond

Love Island UK season 12 continued with a major twist on the June 17, 2025, episode as two Islanders, Toni and Malisha, were left single following a dramatic recoupling. However, their journey didn’t end there. A new bombshell, Harrison, made his entrance shortly after and was given the task of choosing one of the two girls to return to the villa with him.

The decision left fans divided, with speculation growing over who he might pick. Both Toni and Malisha went on individual dates with Harrison. During Toni's date, the two discovered a shared connection—both had studied in Miami, Florida. Viewers immediately noticed their comfortable interaction and began predicting the outcome.

Harrison's decision was based on this common background. Their conversation flowed easily, and fans online were quick to highlight their chemistry. While Harrison's choice would only be revealed in the next episode, the scenes from his time with Toni sparked a strong reaction.

Love Island UK fans took to X to share their thoughts on the budding bond between Toni and the new bombshell, with many convinced the decision had already been made.

"Harrison and Toni's date though, dang! The chemistry is oozing I love Harrison's smile, he's cute af," one user commented.

Similar comments were made by other fans of the show.

"Need harrison and toni to be a couple for the rest of the show, they look STUNNING together," a fan wrote.

"Give Toni and Harrison the win now," an X user wrote.

"I need all these girls to remember that Harrison is Toni's," one tweet said.

Fans said that on Love Island UK, Harrison and Toni seemed better suited as a couple, while suggesting he should remain just friends with Shakira.

"I hope Harrison and Toni work out and him and Shakira become friends. Yep ok," a user commented.

"Harrison and Toni already have more chemistry within 5 minutes of knowing each other than any of these other couples have had in a week," one netizen tweeted.

"I'm obsessed with Toni and Harrison already!!!!" a fan said.

"Toni and Harrison are already the best couple in there!!!!" a tweet read.

Harrison goes on dates with Toni and Malisha as his big decision looms in Love Island UK

In the June 17, 2025 episode of Love Island UK, the villa faced a shake-up following a dramatic recoupling that left Toni and Malisha single. Just as tensions began to rise, a new bombshell, Harrison, entered the villa with a major task: he had to take both women on dates and choose one to stay, sending the other home.

Harrison, a footballer from Derby currently studying and playing in Miami, first spent time with Malisha. Their conversation was polite, with Malisha expressing interest in his background, but the spark seemed limited. However, things shifted during Harrison's date with Toni, an American Islander, who revealed she also studied in Miami.

Their shared connection led to a relaxed and engaging conversation, filled with mutual excitement over their overlapping experiences. As both women returned from their dates, the Islanders and fans waited to see who Harrison would pick. While the episode ended on a cliffhanger without revealing his choice, viewers began speculating online.

Many felt the chemistry between Harrison and Toni was more natural, especially due to their Miami link. Meanwhile, Malisha's fans expressed disappointment, noting she had just entered the villa and was already at risk. The episode ended with tension in the air as everyone prepared for Harrison's decision in the next episode.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

