"I’ll definitely slide into his DMs" - Dumped Love Island UK star Malisha reveals the male castmate she plans to pursue outside the show

Love Island UK season 12 episode 10 premiered on ITV2 on June 18, 2025. The episode continued the cliffhanger from the previous episode, where Malisha and Toni were at risk of getting eliminated, and the new bombshell, Harrison, had to decide who he wanted to save.

After going on separate dates with the two vulnerable islanders, he decided to couple up with Toni. This left Malisha the only single contestant in the villa, and she had to leave the show.

Despite her elimination, Malisha teased in an interview with OK! on June 19 that she was still interested in one of her male castmates. She revealed that she wanted to pursue Shea and noted that if things don't work out between him and Yasmin, she would "definitely slide into his DMs."

"Shea, if it doesn’t work out with Yasmin, I’ll definitely slide into his DMs," she shared in the interview.

Love Island UK star Malisha opens up about her love triangle with Dejon and Meg

Love Island UK star Malisha arrived in the villa last week as one of the new bombshells, accompanying Emily and Yasmin.

Upon her entrance, Malisha found a connection with Dejon and spent the entire week getting to know him. However, at the time, Dejon was coupled up with Meg, which led to many dramatic interactions between the latter and the bombshell.

Dejon was hesitant about recoupling with Meg as things were going too good between them. However, when he got the opportunity to change his partner during the June 17 episode, he decided to go back to his former Love Island UK partner instead of coupling up with Malisha.

Malisha was eventually dumped in the very next episode after Harrison chose to partner up with Toni.

In her interview with OK!, Malisha reflected on the arguments she had with Meg over Dejon and expressed no regrets about anything. She said that she did what she needed to do as a bombshell, but sometimes felt that the reactions she was getting for it were a "bit uncalled for".

The Love Island UK star claimed that she had an open mind when she went into her first chat with Meg and even said that she didn't want to have any arguments between them.

"Then it just got heated. I’m not here for the drama… a lot of it was miscommunication. Dejon was telling her one thing and telling me another. It was a mix up that wasn’t necessary. They act like they’re not closed, but they are closed off," Malisha added.

The dumped Love Island UK star continued:

"I think I looked focussed on Dejon because of the stuff going on around it. I was attracted to Shea - the height and the maturity, he’s such a beautiful man. At times the chat was great and other times he had that wall up, so he wasn’t giving. But he’s a lovely man - and very good to look at."

Later in the interview, Malisha reflected on her brief time in the villa, describing the experience as a "rollercoaster" ride. She also revealed that the female cast members had planned a “girls’ night out” after the show and mentioned discussing a possible trip to Dubai with Alima.

Regarding the couple she believes is currently the strongest in the villa, Malisha picked Shakira and Ben. She called them the “realest couple” in the villa, adding that the chemistry between them was simply “wow.”

Love Island UK season 12 episodes premiere every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

