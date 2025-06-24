How many bombshells entered Love Island USA during Casa Amor? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which aired on June 22, 2025, introduced the highly anticipated Casa Amor twist. Following a shocking double dump that saw Jeremiah and Hannah leave the villa, the Islanders faced their biggest relationship test yet.

As confirmed on Love Island Aftersun by host Ariana Madix, 11 bombshells were introduced—six new male Islanders headed to Casa Amor, where the women would stay, while five new female bombshells entered the main villa to mingle with the men. Casa Amor, a recurring challenge in the franchise, splits the original couples to test their loyalty.

This season, the current couples going into the twist were Chelley and Ace, Cierra and Nic, Olandria and Taylor, and Amaya and Austin. Meanwhile, five Islanders—Pepe, Iris, Huda, Andreina, and TJ—entered Casa Amor single. As new bombshells arrived in both villas, the original cast members were given the opportunity to explore fresh connections over the next few days before deciding to either stay loyal or recouple.

Six male bombshells enter Casa Amor as original girls begin fresh connections in Love Island USA

In Casa Amor, the original female Islanders were introduced to six new male bombshells: Bryan Arenales from Boston, MA; Chris Seeley from Fresno, CA; Elan Bibas from Ontario, Canada; JD Dodard from Dallas, TX; Zac Woodworth from Portland, OR; and Zak Srakaew from Roi Et, Thailand. These new contestants brought fresh energy to the Love Island USA villa, giving the girls a chance to explore new options.

For Islanders like Huda and Iris, who were single when Casa Amor started, the chance to meet new people felt even more important to stay in the villa. The setup followed the usual Casa Amor format, where the girls will have four days to talk to the new bombshells and decide whether to return to the main villa alone or with someone new.

The episode didn’t show any new couples forming yet, but it provided a glimpse of the setting and suggested that tension might be ahead, especially for those who were already in strong pairings. With the original girls engaging in conversations and games with the newcomers, the show set the stage for upcoming emotional decisions and potential shifts in relationships.

Five new female bombshells arrive in the villa, stirring curiosity and tension

In the main villa, five new female bombshells were introduced: Savanna “Vanna” Einerson from Salt Lake City, Clarke Carraway from Columbia, Courtney “CoCo” Watson from Los Angeles, Gracyn Blackmore from Bristol, and Jaden Duggar, also from Los Angeles. Their arrival followed the recent double elimination in Love Island USA and marked the start of Casa Amor for the boys.

The male Islanders remaining in the villa—Ace, Nic, Taylor, Austin, and Pepe—were each given a chance to explore new connections with the newcomers. While some of them had been in couples, others like Pepe were now single and possibly more open to starting something new.

The girls quickly introduced themselves and began mingling with the guys, aiming to make an impression. The episode showed light-hearted conversations, casual group activities, and one-on-one chats starting to happen. The interactions didn’t reveal much tension early on, but with the original girls away, the environment set the stage for potential recouplings.

As Casa Amor continues in Love Island USA, the boys will have to decide whether to stay loyal to their current connections or form new ones with the bombshells. These decisions will be revealed in upcoming episodes as the twist unfolds.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 7 air daily on Peacock, except Wednesdays.

