 ⁠"OVER AUSTIN???"— Love Island USA fans react to Jeremiah getting dumped 

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 18 this week on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The episode saw Nic receive a text instructing the islanders to gather promptly at the fire pit.

Once there, Huda received a text that revealed America had been voting for their favorite male and female islanders, followed by Ace getting a text that said that the islanders with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped.

After the saved men and women were revealed, the islanders had to pick who to eliminate from Hannah, Iris, Amaya, Jeremiah, Austin, and Pepe. The cast eliminated Hannah and Jeremiah.

Seeing Jeremiah get eliminated, fans took to social media to react to the male islander's exit.

"JEREMIAH???? OVER AUSTIN??????????" one person wrote on X.

"I'm so angry Jeremiah went home ughhh he shouldnt have been at the bottom now ace and his minions took that opportunity to take him out he knew Jeremiah was a threat and has a high chance of winning," a fan commented.

"Why the hell is Austin still here bro? He has no connections with ANYONE and does absolutely NOTHING in the villa. The boys threw their vote cuz Jeremiah didn’t deserve to leave," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 felt Ace manipulated the dumping decision.

"I don’t know what his goal is, but it feels like Ace is trying to keep every coupling at a level that won’t end up bigger than his own. Got Nic and Taylor at his command. Sniped one of his opps (Jeremiah) and now outnumbers his other opp (Austin) completely. Hmmm…" a person wrote.

"So Jeremiah gets voted out purely based on jealously from the Ace/Nic/Taylor trio? I’m sick! I want all of them outta this villa now. Jeremiah faced verbal abuse, only got support from Austin/Jalen/Iris & is dumped?! Andreina I’m so sorry girl," a fan commented.

"not saying jeremiah was the most adventurous but austin literally has put zero effort into exploring connections outside of his bitching and whining i feel like he was the obvious choice. this was the last of chances to get austin out," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Omg the boys really hate Jeremiah?? They saved Huda TWICE but he’s not allowed to get a second chance with his new connection?? I’m irritated asf. Like saving Austin over Jeremiah makes NO sense," a person wrote.

"like the issue is not even #yall deciding to vote for huda, it’s the fact that they dumped jeremiah when austin was right there. he doesn’t even like amaya im sick to my STOMACH !!!" a fan commented.

Jeremiah and Huda have a heartfelt goodbye in Love Island USA season 7 episode 18

After the islanders dumped Hannah and Jeremiah from Love Island USA, Huda approached the male cast member for a conversation. Huda told Jeremiah how sorry she was about her behavior towards him and for being mean. She admitted to not being the nicest person to him during the show, but promised that she still cared about him.

The Love Island USA season 7 cast member further said that she was with Jeremiah the "whole time" and had many memories with him. Huda admitted that she believed they would get back together eventually and win the show, and Jeremiah assured her that someone would enter the show for her.

Huda told the cameras how much she hated that Jeremiah had to leave and said that it "sucked." The Love Island USA season 7 islander added that she "obviously" still cared about Jeremiah and didn't want him to leave.

The two hugged each other goodbye, and Jeremiah gave her a kiss on her forehead. The male islander assured her that it was "all good."

Jeremiah also spoke to Andreina before leaving the villa and told her that he was going to miss her so much.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the cast eliminating Jeremiah over Austin and were upset to see him go.

Tune in on Monday, June 23, 2025, to watch episode 19 of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

