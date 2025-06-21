"Look gorg together"— Love Island USA fans react to Andreina and Jeremiah's conversation

Love Island USA season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, June 20, 2025. The episode saw the new bombshells TJ and Andreina, interact with various islanders ahead of the eventual recoupling ceremony in which they would be tasked with picking who they wanted to pair up with.

Andreina pulled Jeremiah aside for a private conversation to get to know him better. The two spoke about how important family was to them, and Jeremiah told the cameras that she was his "type."

Fans online reacted to Jeremiah and Andreina's conversation in episode 16 and thought they looked good together. One person wrote on X:

"Not gonna lie, I have no idea if they are compatible or have any chemistry yet but Andreina & Jeremiah look gorg together ok I’m sorry I’m sorry."

"slowly falling for the Jeremiah and Andreina propaganda," a fan commented.

"Wait Andreina and Jeremiah look so good together wtf," a tweet read.

Fans termed Andreina and Jeremiah the "strongest couple" in the villa:

"Love Island started two weeks ago and somehow the strongest couple in there are Jeremiah and Andreina, WHO MET 24 HOURS AGO," a person wrote.

"The ending of this episode Jeremiah and Andreina with the googly eyes and the passionate kiss… Yessssssssssss," a fan commented.

"I know Jeremiah happy asf we broke up him & Huda! He would’ve been SICK if he was locked down when Andreina came in," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"I’m so upset they didn’t send Andreina in before Jeremiah and Huda ended things not cause I wanted Huda to crash out but cause I wanted to see how Jeremiah would’ve handled it and if Huda would’ve been calling her all types of b*tches," a person wrote.

"Jeremiah was saying all that about being best friends first before anything and now he in soul ties making out with Andreina they both fine tho so I’m not mad lmao," a fan commented.

Jeremiah and Andreina get to know each other on Love Island USA season 7 episode 16

In latest episode of Love Island USA season 7, bombshell Andreina asked Jeremiah to tell her more about himself and he said that the best thing about him was his family.

Andreina told the Love Island USA season 7 islander that family was a big part of her and revealed that her loved ones were settled in the Dominican Republic. She added that she lived in New Jersey by herself. Jeremiah asked if she had any family in New Jersey with her and Andreina responded that she had two aunts and her little brother.

Jeremiah said something to the latest bombshell in Spanish and joked that he knew the language a little bit since he learned it in high school. The Love Island USA season 7 new cast member joked that she might have to teach him a little bit and Jeremiah said that it was crazy since he hoped she could teach him the language.

Jeremiah spoke to the cameras about his perspective on Andreina and said, "God, thank you."

"She my type because, boom. Latina, my number one, hips, lips, hair and all that. Just like to the T. We're definitely going to see what that's about," he added.

Later in the episode, Andreina and Jeremiah kissed during a challenge, and the latter described it in a confessional as "fire." The cast member said that he attempted to stop the kiss, but Andreina continued, and he liked it.

Fans of the show commented on the growing chemistry between Jeremiah and Andreina, believing they looked good together.

Love Island USA season 7 will air its Aftersun special on Saturday before returning with another regular episode on Sunday.

