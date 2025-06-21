"I keep getting json parse error” — Love Island USA fans complain about voting not working

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on June 20, 2025, but some fans were left frustrated when they tried to vote using the official app. The voting window for the second vote of the season opened at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on Friday, shortly after the new episode was scheduled to air on Peacock.

According to the show’s official message, viewers could tune in at 9 pm ET to play along with polls and vote for their favourite couples using the Vote icon in the app, starting at 10 pm ET. However, users quickly took to X to share that the voting feature wasn’t working properly.

Many received an error message that read “JSON parse error” when they tried to submit their vote. Others reported that the app crashed entirely or failed to load the polls on time.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"is anyone else voting not working for love island? i keep getting json parse error," one fan commented.

"me getting “JSON parse error” every time i try to register to vote," another netizen tweeted.

"all imma say is this ‘JSON’ better be a hot new bombshell and giving us more time to vote," one X user wrote.

""JSON parse error" don’t care I’ll go in the code and fix it myself," another user said.

Fans of Love Island USA pointed out that the voting window was only open for 2.5 hours, and more than half an hour of that time was lost due to app errors.

Expand Tweet

"2.5 hours to vote and the app hasn’t been working for the past half hour. @loveislandusa, fix it," another fan wrote.

"FIX THE VOTING SYSTEM! It’s messed up!" another X user said.

"the voting is not working…donald trump you will not steal another election from me," one X user wrote.

"The voting polls been down for so long I want a full recount tomorrow. This is election fraud at its finest," another person said.

Episode 16 of Love Island USA featured new bonds and shifting alliances

Love Island USA season 7 episode 16 featured growing tensions, shifting connections, and the arrival of two new bombshells—TJ and Andreina. Huda caused friction in the villa by setting her sights on Pepe, who was already paired with Hannah. While Pepe said he felt bad for Huda, Hannah was upset that Huda didn’t speak to her before flirting with him.

The situation led to a conversation between the two, but most islanders sided with Hannah, leaving Huda feeling isolated. Meanwhile, TJ made an immediate impression on Iris. She kissed him and said she only saw Jeremiah as a friend. Jeremiah appeared to agree, later getting close with Andreina and packing on the PDA.

At the same time, cracks started to form between Austin and Amaya. While she felt confident about their bond, Austin told others that things were getting too intense too soon. A messy villa challenge stirred jealousy, especially for Nic and Cierra. Nic revealed that they had been physically intimate, calling it the “best 25 seconds” of his life, though he admitted he had to apologise to Cierra.

The episode ended with a teaser revealing that America will now vote for their favourite boy and girl, adding more pressure to the next decisions. But Love Island USA fans later took to X to express frustration when the voting feature didn’t work.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 7 air every day except Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More