⁠"I love that petty man"— Love Island USA fans react to Nic taking away the tea that TJ made for Cierra

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 16, the new bombshells, Andriena and TJ, started getting to know islanders and forming connections. One of the women the latter was interested in knowing more about was Cierra, who was coupled up with Nic.

As Nic brought up Cierra's breakfast, he noticed a cup of tea that TJ had brought her. He didn't like the gesture and took away the tea, which prompted the other islanders to laugh.

Fans online also chimed in on the same and hilariously responded to Nic apparently being jealous. One person wrote on X:

"nic taking away cierra’s tea from the new bombshell… i love that petty man."

"no hi, no good morning, just straight to throwing away the tea that tj made for cierra. nic you’ve never been hotter," a fan commented.

"nic saying “hell no” and then throwing out the tea the bombshell made for cierra he is hilarious," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 found Nic's behavior funny:

Omfg I love Nic. Cierra put it on him & he said oh hell no! Don’t make my bxtch no tea is you crazy," a person wrote.

"Lmao Nic throwing out the tea TJ made but don’t know she just said she was NOT cutting herself off from getting to know him.. humping for nothing," a fan commented.

"LMAO Nic is sooo unintentionally funny that it hurts. Wdym you took the tea that the bombshell made away from Cierra," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"hold up now nic… throwing away the tea was lowkey s*xy buttt he bet not act like he wasn’t just cheesing in the bombshell face," a person wrote.

"Funniest moment of the night for me ….. Nic walking in and seeing TJ made Sierra tea and taking it and saying hell naw and proceeding to throw it out …… WHAT," a fan commented.

Ace terms Nic "petty" for taking away Cierra's tea in Love Island USA season 7 episode 16

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 16, the men prepared breakfast for their partners. While for most islanders it was a gesture that indicated how much they appreciated their partners, for bombshell TJ, it was a move that could show who he was interested in.

The newest Love Island USA season 7 cast member went up to the women's dressing rooms with multiple cups of tea. He gave one to Iris, Amaya, and Cierra, respectively. However, Nic walked into the room at the same time with Cierra's breakfast and saw the islander with a cup of tea.

He said "hell no," and took that tea away while the bombshell was still in the room as the others laughed. As he walked back to the kitchen, where Ace, Jeremiah, Pepe, Hannah, and Taylor sat, he said Tj tried making tea for Cierra, but that he snatched it.

"You're so petty, yo," Ace laughed.

He then asked Ace if he wanted to go for a chat and called it an "emergency meeting." Nic told the Love Island USA star about being intimate with Cierra the night before and said he didn't expect it to happen that quickly.

He detailed what happened and said they were "making out pretty intensely," and after weeks of tension started flowing.

"It was one of the best 25 seconds of my life. It was so fast, I like had to apologize," Nic added.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Nic being petty about TJ bringing Cierra tea and found it hilarious.

Tune in on Sunday, June 22, to watch another episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock, as the show will air its Aftersun special on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

