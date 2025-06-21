"THE SHIP I NEEDED TO SEE!"— Love Island USA fans react to Jeremiah kissing Andreina

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 16 this week on Friday, June 20, 2025. The latest episode saw new bombshell Andreina and Jeremiah getting to know each other better. At the end of the episode, the two discussed what they were looking for in a relationship and Andreina asked the islander what he was looking for.

As the conversation progressed, the two started flirting with one another, and eventually Jeremiah kissed the new bombshell. Fans reacted to it online and praised Jeremiah for making a move. One person wrote on X:

"So who’s making the Jeremiah and Andreina community? bc I’m seated for them. their convo? THAT KISS? YEAAAAA!!! NEED THAT!! THIS THE SHIP I NEEDED TO SEE!"

Netizens react to Jeremiah and Andreina's growing chemistry (Image via Instagram/@keonaaa_w)

"Jeremiah I’ll NEVER give you your 10s but, I’ll give you a 8 for how smooth you initiated that kiss with Andreina. I’m tired of hearing “ we had a good kiss in the challenge, but I don’t feel like it was long enough” bs," a fan commented.

"Oooh Jeremiah and Andreina look so good together Oooh Jeremiah and Andreina look so good together," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised their interaction:

"i must admit that jeremiah & andreina kiss…. 10s across the board," a person wrote.

"Me here thinking of the HAWT AF kiss Jeremiah and Andreina had together. That was steamy af. My first official ship FR!!! They look sooo good together," a fan commented.

"Jeremiah and andreina’s kiss in soul ties had me a little shook whew buuuuut he doesn’t deserve her lmao BEAUTIFUL couple tho just aesthetically," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Jeremiah and Andreina’s kissing at the end was actually the best passionate kiss i’ve ever seen on screen. it was soooooo s*xy," a person wrote.

"I feel like Andreina is feeling Nic a little more than Jeremiah, she was leading their whole conversation and the kiss didn’t do much for me. She was much more bubbly with Nic, even when she spoke about him in the confessional," a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 16: Jeremiah and Andreina lock lips as their connection grows stronger

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 16, Jeremiah and Andreina found themselves in soul ties after the steamy challenge during which they shared their first kiss.

While at soul ties, the latest bombshell told Jeremiah that she was hoping she could get to know him better during the challenge and maybe even kiss him. She recalled that they kissed twice during the task and asked him what he was looking for.

Jeremiah told the Love Island USA season 7 he wanted a "best friend first" and someone he could just laugh with. Andreina noted that Jeremiah was laughing with her, and the latter told her that she was funny and had good jokes.

Andreina told the Love Island USA star that she hoped he was pickier than that, and Jeremiah revealed that he had only been in one relationship so far. In response, the bombshell revealed that she had never had a boyfriend and humorously added that she was not a "psycho."

"I don't do like one-night thing, like, if I'm talking to someone, it's because it has potential, I don't waste my time," Andreina added.

She added that it was hard to find someone whom she'd like to talk to every day and someone with whom she could grow. The bombshell told Jeremiah he was "looking good" and "checking boxes."

Andreina told Jeremiah she liked him and that she knew he felt the same way. As the conversation progressed, the cast members kissed.

Fans reacted to their soul ties conversation and the kiss online, and wanted to see them coupled up.

Episode 16 of Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

