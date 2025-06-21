I'm sorry but Nic and Andreina's connection feels more like timing than chemistry in Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 7 continues to deliver unexpected twists, and episode 16, which aired on June 20, 2025, brought another one. Following the arrival of two new bombshells—TJ and Andreina—Nic quickly found himself drawn to Andreina despite his earlier connection with Cierra. The pair shared a flirty moment after Andreina chose to couple up with him, and their conversation hinted at something new forming.

Ad

During their chat, Andreina told Nic that she was very happy with her choice, and Nic responded that he felt the same. He added that he liked the way she held his wrist, sparking some flirtation between them. At first glance, it seemed like they were clicking. But as the episode progressed, things became a bit more complicated.

In my opinion, the bond between Nic and Andreina feels surface-level so far. The interest seems mutual, but the chemistry lacks depth.

Ad

Trending

Nic moved on fast, but Andreina might not be on the same page in Love Island USA

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nic and Andreina’s first conversation after the recoupling gave the impression that they were getting along well. Andreina said, “I’m happy that I picked you,” and Nic smiled, replying that he was glad too.

"First of all, I wanted to kiss at the end," Andreina said.

Nic kept smiling and matched Andreina’s flirty energy in Love Island USA. He even said he liked the way she held his wrist, which led to more playful flirting. It looked like something new was starting between them. But later in the episode, things got a bit unclear.

Ad

In another segment of this episode, Andreina was seen kissing Jeremiah. Nic wasn’t mentioned during that moment, and her interaction with Jeremiah looked just as flirty—if not more so—than what she had with Nic. Still, Nic stayed focused on Andreina and seemed interested in getting to know her more. He also looked ready to move on from Cierra.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is where the timing comes into play. Andreina arrived after Cierra had already formed a bond with Nic, and the shift happened fast in Love Island USA. It makes you wonder if Nic was truly interested in Andreina or if he simply responded to the arrival of someone new who showed interest in him.

From Andreina’s side, her connection with Nic doesn’t seem exclusive—especially since she’s also showing interest in Jeremiah. It’s normal for Islanders to explore different options, but right now, it looks like Nic is more invested than she is.

Ad

So far, it feels like Nic’s interest in Andreina is more about the timing of her arrival than a real connection. As the season continues, we’ll have to see if things between them actually grow—or if the spark fades just as quickly as it started.

Nic’s shift from Cierra to Andreina suggests he’s chasing physical connections, not emotional ones in Love Island USA

Expand Tweet

Ad

One moment that stood out in the latest episode of Love Island USA was Nic revealing that he and Cierra had finally taken their relationship to the next level and they had s*x. Speaking candidly, Nic called it the “best 25 seconds” of his life. He laughed and admitted that he “had to apologize” to Cierra because it was “so good but so short.”

The tone was light, but the moment carried weight, especially considering how quickly he moved on from her afterward. Just as Cierra began showing real investment in their relationship, Nic redirected his focus to Andreina. His interest in her was immediate and based largely on physical cues—he complimented the way she held his wrist and leaned into the flirtation.

Ad

While there’s nothing wrong with exploring new bonds in the villa, the pace at which Nic shifted focus raises questions about what he’s truly looking for. In my opinion, Nic’s recent choices point to someone who’s seeking more physical validation than emotional depth.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like Nic is looking for emotional connection. His quick pivot and focus on flirtation over substance make it unclear whether any of his connections are meant to last beyond the week.

Ad

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More