"Get him off my show" — Love Island USA fans react to Austin saying he does not feel a connection with Amaya

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 16 on June 20, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Austin, Amaya's partner, confided in Jeremiah that he could no longer feel a spark with Amaya and found her to be too "intense" for his liking. He then recalled her behavior from earlier, when she locked arms with him, saying it was "not normal" to feel such a strong connection so quickly.

Austin reiterated that he felt detached from Amaya, even though he knew she was attracted to him. While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, he said:

"I've never really been uncomfortable with a girl before. Being, like, super locked in with someone after two days is just a little freaky to me."

While he wondered if he was being unreasonable thinking that way about Amaya, Jeremiah assured him that his feelings were valid and that he should not disregard them. Meanwhile, Amaya confided in Iris that she was "very happy" with Austin and could see herself going on "fun dates" with him outside the villa.

Love Island USA fans on X criticized Austin for saying he did not feel a spark after choosing to be in a couple with Amaya. While many claimed he used her to avoid elimination after his previous partner, Chelley, left him for Ace, others said that Amaya deserved better.

A Love Island USA fan reacts to Austin's comments about Amaya (Image via X/ @percievenugget)

"Austin spending the whole season whining how Chelley didn’t want him after he put in zero effort and now he’s mad that Amaya has feelings?!?!?!?! Get him off my show," a fan wrote.

"AUSTIN UR SICK GET OUT OF MY VILLA. UR LUCKY AMAYA EVEN LIKES YOU," another fan commented.

"Austin nobody in that villa is going to want you besides Amaya be forreal right now do not p*ss me off," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA viewers were disappointed with Austin's opinion of Amaya, while others believed that she deserved better.

"amaya too d*mn sweet. she asked austin straight up if anything she does makes him uncomfortable bc of what happened with ace. and ofc this man lies to her face to keep his couple even though he told jeremiah he didn't like her that much. free my girl amaya i beg," a user reacted.

"austin is literally doing the same thing ace did to amaya. picked her to stay in the villa and then completely switched up. it’s so gross how men treat her in there," a person commented.

"Austin got the ick of Amaya but it's okay bc he will be leaving the Villa Sunday night," another fan wrote.

"austin being the one to get the ick first omfg it wasn’t supposed to be like this AMAYA PAPAYA RUN," one user posted.

Other Love Island USA fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Austin, please. Chelley wasn’t doing enough. Now Amaya doing too much? He really thinks he’s the prize It’s time for him to GO!" a person reacted.

"austin must just like to complain bc girl gives him no attention = problem. girl gives him too much attention = problem. atp get out of my villa you’ve overstayed your welcome," another netizen commented.

Love Island USA star Austin assures Amaya that she does not make him uncomfortable

While Austin felt a disconnect with Amaya, the latter thought they aligned with each other "so well." Consequently, she told the Love Island USA cameras that she was "very happy" with him, unaware of what Austin thought about her.

Later in the same episode, Amaya privately asked Austin if he felt uncomfortable when she called him "babe." Austin assured her that he was not bothered by it and complimented her for being an "affectionate" person. Although Amaya was relieved to hear that, she wanted him to communicate his feelings, if he ever felt uncomfortable with anything she did.

She asked him again if there was anything she had done that he disliked or felt uncomfortable with. Austin responded, saying:

"No, I wouldn't say uncomfortable. I love getting to know you and I love your energy and I love the energy that you bring out of me, and I think it's just-- I don't know, honestly, it's just... I'm not used to it yet."

The Love Island USA star kissed her on the forehead, assuring her that she had not bothered him in any way.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

