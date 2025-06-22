"Hunny, I'm embarrassed"—Love Island USA fans cringe over Huda flirting with TJ

Love Island USA season 7 episode 16 premiered on Peacock on June 20, 2025. In the episode, Huda decided to move on from Jeremiah and get to know the new bombshell, TJ. The two even shared a kiss, and got a mutual feeling that there might be a connection between the two.

At the end of the episode, Huda and TJ reflected on their kiss, with TJ joking that it had left a bruise on his lips. Their playful banter continued as they moved to the terrace, where the two flirted and expressed their interest in exploring a deeper connection.

Huda was happy with her terrace conversation and felt that she was back in the game. However, some fans online were critical of her flirting skill and believed that it came off as a bit cringeworthy. One fan on X wrote:

"Watching Huda flirt with TJ took years off my life she really should have explored her connections from the jump bc hunny im embarrassed."

bug🐞🌈 @lailabug102 LINK watching huda flirt with TJ took years off my life she really should have explored her connections from the jump bc hunny im embarrassed #LoveIslandUSA

"Huda was making me cringe n itch so bad like why r u trying so hard n constantly trying to touch both Pepe n TJ…I fear I know what u are," a netizen wrote.

"That Huda and TJ chat was a hard watch. conversation had no substance, Huda flirting the whole time, and tj not into her," a fan mentioned on X.

Some Love Island USA fans felt Huda had no other option but to pursue the two new bombshells, TJ and Pepe.

"I know we’re mad @ Huda for how she’s moving, but she’s she’s still On the island so she has to go for someone lol…it was either gona be TJ, Pepe, or the Camera man? 😆" a fan wrote.

"There honestly isn’t anybody else Huda could talk to tho. Pepe and TJ is the only option !" an X user mentioned.

"When Huda kept fishing for a kiss 3 secs into her chat with TJ… i cringe every time she talks to a man," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some Love Island USA fans believed that despite Huda's efforts, TJ and Pepe weren't interested in her.

"The thing is that Pepe and TJ ain’t messing with Huda. If they want Huda to be in a couple they have to bring a bombshell that specifically would go for Huda. She ruined her reputation by acting like a nut 🤷🏾‍♀️" one fan commented.

"TJ does not like Huda!" an X user wrote.

Love Island USA star Huda flirts with TJ and the two share a kiss

Huda was feeling down after her split with her former partner, Jeremiah, and had seemingly lost interest in finding love again. So when TJ arrived in the villa, she was happy at the thought of getting another chance.

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 16, Huda tried to establish a connection with the new bombshell and then shared a kiss with him during a challenge. Later in her confessional, Huda mentioned that she knew that she hadn't been with anybody else in the villa, so she wasn't sure if she still got the charm to woo someone. However, now that she seemed comfortable with TJ, she said that flirting was fun and that she missed it.

When Huda asked TJ how he was feeling in the villa, he replied that he felt like he was the "king of the world." Huda then pointed out how he was the busiest person during the challenge. The Love Island USA bombshell agreed and noted that it was the most kissing he had done in his entire life.

Seeing how TJ was blushing during their conversation, Huda told the cameras that it seemed as though she still had her skills, noting that she "wasn't gonna stay out of retirement for long". She wanted to continue chatting but noticed that TJ was very tired. So, she proposed the idea of taking up their discussion the next day and TJ agreed.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

