⁠"CHELLEY KEEP THAT TALL MAN"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace and Coco flirting

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 saw the continuation of Casa Amor. While the female islanders spent time getting to know their new connections further, the men got to know the female bombshells better. Ace, who was paired up with Vanna, pulled Taylor's partner, Courtney aka CoCo, for a conversation, and the two discussed being from the same city.

CoCo offered to show the male cast member around their city and made plans for after the show. They also discussed how they approach relationships, while the female bombshell said she was open to exploring a connection with him.

Fans reacted to the conversation and felt Ace and CoCo were flirting with one another. They commented on the same online and urged Ace's original partner, Chelley, to continue her connection with Chris Seeley.

Ace and Coco living in the same city and liking the same things.. chile.. CHELLEY KEEP THAT TALL MAN," one person wrote on X.

"omg coco gonna win ace a** over cause they from the same city so she gonna feel like home to him FAWKKKKK CHELLY!" a fan commented.

"The second coco said she was from LA I was like this towards Ace. #LoveIslandUSA though I’m still not home to watch what’s actually going down," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 believed Ace was playing mind games to stay in the villa.

"Ace is playing the game baby lol he 100% still has his mind set on Chelley but he’s gonna say whatever he needs to say to Coco so she can keep him there," a person wrote.

"Ace is a f*cking manipulator... see the way he removed Coco from Taylor's head," a fan commented.

"ace and coco already talking about dating to marriage? i’m not sure he and chelley have yet to do that," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Hold it, coco and ace are cute and that was the most substantial conversation I’ve seen him have," a person wrote.

"Wait so when chelly joked about marriage ace made a face but when coco (not even his couple) says something about marriage now you “see it” ? Get his a** out," a fan commented.

CoCo and Ace get to know each other better ahead of the latest Love Island USA season 7 recoupling

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 20, Ace and CoCo had a private conversation and discovered they were from the same city. The Casa Amor bombshell offered to show him around after the show.

CoCo told Ace they could chill after the show, and if they had free time, they could go ziplining or go on a "cute little" boat ride. She told the Love Island USA season 7 islander that she liked to paint and asked Ace about his hobbies.

Ace told the Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell that he liked "artsy" things, including spray painting.

"I love that, you're cool," CoCo said.

In a confessional, the Love Island USA season 7 bombshell revealed her perspective of Ace and said that he had a hard exterior but was "soft and squishy" on the inside. She added that he needed the "right person" and said that it would be great if she could be it, but so far, she was open to exploring a connection with Ace and Taylor both.

CoCo asked the Love Island USA star if he was someone who was into dating multiple people at the same time, and Ace said that he would let his partner know if they had reached the point of exclusivity and said that communication was a big thing for him.

CoCo said she was "intentional" about dating and said that if she were to date someone, she would want to marry them. Ace was in agreement while CoCo added that she wasn't trying to "f*ck around."

"I see you," Ace said.

Fans of season 7 commented on the conversation online and urged Ace's original partner, Chelley, to stick with the new bombshell, Chris, and forget about Ace.

