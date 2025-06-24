"Basically said Jeremiah who?"— Love Island USA fans react to Andreina and Bryan's chemistry

Love Island USA season 7 couple Jeremiah and Andreina bonded quickly after the bombshell's entry in episode 15. However, their time together was cut short after the islanders dumped Jeremiah in episode 19 during the latest fire pit ceremony. However, in episode 20, Andreina found herself attracted to someone new, Bryan, a bombshell who entered the show as part of the show's Casa Amor twist on June 23, 2025.

As a bombshell, Bryan had the power to pick which islander he wanted to couple up with and he picked Andreina, and in the same episode, the two shared a kiss outside of a challenge as well.

Fans online reacted to the pair's growing chemistry on X (formerly known as Twitter) One person wrote:

"Andreina a little fast thing she basically said Jeremiah who #LoveIslandUSA that man didn’t exist once she laid her eyes on Bryan."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Andreina: “24 hours ago, I was crying because jeremiah was leaving. Now i’m like, oh, never mind. like FINALLY this connection is amazing” and then Andreina & Bryan make out i’m BEYOND dead," a fan commented.

"Andreina and Bryan are about to be together for the rest of the season fr this is wrapped for them lmao," a tweet read.

Fans called Andreina and Brayn their winners:

"Andreina and Bryan are getting to the final. Idc if i have to drag these people in body bags. My new winners!!! The Jeremiah/Hannah dumping put every single one of these muppets on my list," a fan commented.

"Andreina and Bryan are cute but 2 bombshells have never won this thing. In fact, why would they bring in 2 bombshells just to send them to casa? Maybe they’re trying to mix up this pattern," a person wrote.

"Bryan and Andreina kinda got me ngl. The chemistry is a 10/10," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"My unpopular opinion, I love Andriena.. but I feel as though .. she uses her looks and physical touch to dominate a man. I don’t see a real genuine connection coming from her more so silly goofy questions and just lust. love her down tho!" a person wrote.

"Bryan and Andreina. I AM SENDING THEM TO THE FINALS, I DON’T CARE," a fan commented.

Andreina and Bryan grow closer in Love Island USA season 7 episode 19

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, Bryan asked Andreina how her time on the show had been so far. She told him that it had been "hard" and was a little sad until Casa Amor started.

Andreina said that when the Casa Amor bombshells walked in, she looked at him and Bryan noted that she was able to play it "cool." The Love Island USA season 7 cast member stated that Bryan wasn't looking at her, but the latter said that he was "playing it cool" as well.

"I looked at you right away. I was like, you caught me looking," he added.

Andreina asked him if he liked tall or short women, and the conversation progressed into what the Love Island USA season 7 stars wanted out of a relationship. Bryan told him that he liked to look beyond the physical beauty, explaining that he had a "pretty hectic" life.

He told Andreina that she had a "calming presence," which is what made him pick her, and said he was intrigued. Bryan added that it was "exactly" what he was looking for. Andreina asked the Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell what else he was looking for, and Bryan said he wanted someone who was family-oriented and Andreina yelled, "check."

He also noted he wanted someone fun because he wasn't someone who wanted a monotonous life.

Andreina commented on her connection with Bryan in a confessional and said that 24 hours ago, she was crying because Jeremiah was leaving.

"And now, I'm like, 'Oh, never mind." Finding this connection is amazing," she added.

As the conversation progressed, they shared a kiss, further deepening their connection.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Bryan and Andreina's chemistry and approved the pairing.

Episode 19 of Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More