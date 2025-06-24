"Basically said Jeremiah who?"— Love Island USA fans react to Andreina and Bryan's chemistry

Love Island USA season 7 couple Jeremiah and Andreina bonded quickly after the bombshell's entry in episode 15. However, their time together was cut short after the islanders dumped Jeremiah in episode 19 during the latest fire pit ceremony. However, in episode 20, Andreina found herself attracted to someone new, Bryan, a bombshell who entered the show as part of the show's Casa Amor twist on June 23, 2025.
As a bombshell, Bryan had the power to pick which islander he wanted to couple up with and he picked Andreina, and in the same episode, the two shared a kiss outside of a challenge as well.
Fans online reacted to the pair's growing chemistry on X (formerly known as Twitter) One person wrote:
"Andreina a little fast thing she basically said Jeremiah who #LoveIslandUSA that man didn’t exist once she laid her eyes on Bryan."
"Andreina: “24 hours ago, I was crying because jeremiah was leaving. Now i’m like, oh, never mind. like FINALLY this connection is amazing” and then Andreina & Bryan make out i’m BEYOND dead," a fan commented.
"Andreina and Bryan are about to be together for the rest of the season fr this is wrapped for them lmao," a tweet read.
Fans called Andreina and Brayn their winners:
"Andreina and Bryan are getting to the final. Idc if i have to drag these people in body bags. My new winners!!! The Jeremiah/Hannah dumping put every single one of these muppets on my list," a fan commented.
"Andreina and Bryan are cute but 2 bombshells have never won this thing. In fact, why would they bring in 2 bombshells just to send them to casa? Maybe they’re trying to mix up this pattern," a person wrote.
"Bryan and Andreina kinda got me ngl. The chemistry is a 10/10," a tweet read.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:
"My unpopular opinion, I love Andriena.. but I feel as though .. she uses her looks and physical touch to dominate a man. I don’t see a real genuine connection coming from her more so silly goofy questions and just lust. love her down tho!" a person wrote.
"Bryan and Andreina. I AM SENDING THEM TO THE FINALS, I DON’T CARE," a fan commented.
Andreina and Bryan grow closer in Love Island USA season 7 episode 19
In Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, Bryan asked Andreina how her time on the show had been so far. She told him that it had been "hard" and was a little sad until Casa Amor started.
Andreina said that when the Casa Amor bombshells walked in, she looked at him and Bryan noted that she was able to play it "cool." The Love Island USA season 7 cast member stated that Bryan wasn't looking at her, but the latter said that he was "playing it cool" as well.
"I looked at you right away. I was like, you caught me looking," he added.
Andreina asked him if he liked tall or short women, and the conversation progressed into what the Love Island USA season 7 stars wanted out of a relationship. Bryan told him that he liked to look beyond the physical beauty, explaining that he had a "pretty hectic" life.
He told Andreina that she had a "calming presence," which is what made him pick her, and said he was intrigued. Bryan added that it was "exactly" what he was looking for. Andreina asked the Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell what else he was looking for, and Bryan said he wanted someone who was family-oriented and Andreina yelled, "check."
He also noted he wanted someone fun because he wasn't someone who wanted a monotonous life.
Andreina commented on her connection with Bryan in a confessional and said that 24 hours ago, she was crying because Jeremiah was leaving.
"And now, I'm like, 'Oh, never mind." Finding this connection is amazing," she added.
As the conversation progressed, they shared a kiss, further deepening their connection.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Bryan and Andreina's chemistry and approved the pairing.
Episode 19 of Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.