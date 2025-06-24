⁠"My favorite part"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace "yearning" for Chelley while talking to Vanna

Love Island USA season 7 episode 19 brought in new bombshells as part of Casa Amor. However, this season's infamous twist came with a major change in format as Ariana Madix declared everyone "officially single." The islanders coupled up with the bombshells on the day they arrived, and the islanders who were left without partners, TJ and Amaya, were at risk of being eliminated.

Bombshell Vanna picked Ace to pair up with, however, the latter still missed Chelley and, in a confessional, expressed how much he missed her. He said that while he enjoyed talking to the bombshell, he wanted Chelley to come back.

Fans online reacted to Ace's confessional and chimed in on his statements.

"my favorite part of the whole episode. he’s yearning," one person wrote on X.

"Lmfaooo I have so much faith in my boy! He was not feeling it when she chose him," a fan commented.

"I thought Ace was going to break Chelleys heart but why do I have a feeling it’s going to be opposite…" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA commented on Ace and Vanna pairing up.

"I feel so bad for Ace going from Chelley to Vanna," a person wrote.

"only for having to be in a couple with her because personally, i’d be disappointed after having such a beautiful girl. do i like his ringleader weirdo behavior and how he treated amaya? absolutely not," a fan commented.

"He used to get excited when girl walk to him for a kiss but this tym now what will they say (haters) vanna is a bombshell too and what," a person wrote.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Lol i definitely don’t feel bad for him but it sucks to suck for suuure one hell of a downgrade," a person wrote.

"Ace didn’t do anything wrong lmao yall hate him because the men don’t have a backbone and follow him. He’s a Regina George and i love that for him. Chelly deserves better though because she needs a man. Not the president of the little rascals club," a person wrote.

Ace expresses missing Chelley while the latter is in Casa Amor during Love Island USA season 7 episode 19

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 19, the islanders were separated after the women were sent to Casa Amor to spend time with six new bombshells. Meanwhile, at the main villa, Ariana informed the male islanders they needed to couple up with the new female bombshells after a kissing challenge.

The new bombshells made their choices known, and the main villa couples were:

Vanna and Ace

CoCo and Taylor

Jaden and Austin

Clarke and Nic

Gracyn and Pepe

Since none of the Casa Amor bombshells picked TJ, he was vulnerable and at risk of being eliminated. After the sudden recoupling ceremony, the pairs went their separate ways to get to know each other better.

Love Island USA season 7 star Ace asked Vanna where she was from, and she said she was from Salt Lake City. The islander told her that she was the first person he had ever met from there, and Vanna informed him of the "Utah girl stereotype," and said she was it.

She said most women from Utah were "tan" and blonde. Ace opened up about relationships in general. He told the Casa Amor bombshell that he was "stimulated" by the "mind."

The Love Island USA season 7 cast member chimed in on the twist in a confessional and said that he enjoyed talking to Vanna.

"But bring back Chelley immediately. Bring back my Chelley because where the hell is she at?" Ace added.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 chimed in on Ace remembering Chelley while speaking to Vanna and felt he was "yearning" for her.

Episode 20 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, on Peacock.

