"So weird" — Love Island USA fans react to Ace saying Amaya should've gone home

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 19 on June 23, 2025. The segment saw the islanders dealing with the aftermath of Hannah and Jeremiah's eliminations in the previous episode. Amaya, who was one of the three least favorite female islanders based on America's votes and subject to elimination, was saved by her co-stars. However, Ace felt she should have gone home.

The final decision to dump one female and one male islander from those with the fewest votes was in the hands of the safe contestants. While the men evicted Jeremiah, the girls chose Hannah to be eliminated. Ace, after the elimination ceremony, expressed his frustration over the girls' decision, saying:

"I don't feel Hannah was the person who deserved to go home. Amaya should've gone home, and no disrespect to Amaya, but we're just different people."

Meanwhile, Amaya broke down in tears, feeling uncertain about her position in the villa. She told her female co-stars that she knew the male islanders were disappointed to see her stay on the show. Hearing that, Huda tried to uplift Amaya's mood by saying that everybody loved her.

Love Island USA fans on X reacted to Ace's opinion of Amaya, criticizing him for targeting her. While many sympathized with Amaya, saying she deserved better, others looked down on Ace's treatment of Amaya.

A Love Island USA fan reacts to Ace's opinion of Amaya (Image via X/@lolaslivia)

"ace is so weird like him really getting upset because they didnt send amaya home like i truly depise him.." a fan wrote.

"I feel so bad for Amaya idk . . I don’t want this to f**k with her self esteem. I truly blame Ace for ruining her experience!" another fan commented.

"no shade but ace’s treatment towards amaya and how he’s tainted her experience is reason enough to hate his a**" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans criticized Ace for saying the girls should have sent Amaya home.

"ace saying amaya should’ve gone home because they’re two different people…what does that have to do with her staying in the villa?" a user reacted.

"'no disrespect to amaya but we’re just different people' does ace think this is ace island and he gets to choose who leaves and who doesn’t," a person commented.

"ace being irritated the girls didnt pick amaya. CAN YOU REST FOR ONE F**KING DAY MY GOODNESS LEAVE MY GIRL ALONE," another fan wrote.

"Take away Amaya Papaya’s pain and give it to Ace tenfold. I’m sick of his a**" one user posted.

Other Love Island USA viewers sympathized with Amaya.

"I wish I could send Amaya Papaya a sponsor gift like in the hunger games so she knows she’s loved and adored outside of this stupid villa," a person reacted.

"hate bringing up last season BUT the boys also hated on JaNa for not getting voted out and she found her man right after that AMAYA YOU WILL GET YOUR MAN SOON," another netizen commented.

Love Island USA alum Amaya thanks the female islanders for giving her another chance

While Amaya thanked her co-stars for saving her, Ace asked his partner, Chelley, why the girls decided to eliminate Hannah over Amaya. Chelley explained that they saved Amaya because they saw the effort she put into exploring and making connections.

"We feel like Amaya-- Obviously, you and her had your differences, and from there she still stayed optimistic and tried to talk to people who came in here. I, for sure, didn't feel good having to stand up and speak about it, but it didnt turn out good," she added.

Elsewhere, Amaya opened up to her Love Island USA co-stars, saying she felt "guilty" about Hannah's elimination. She stated that she could sense people's energy and realized that the male contestants were not too pleased to see her stay in the villa. Huda requested that she not feel that way, assuring Amaya that she was loved.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Amaya said:

"I'm feeling sadness and I'm also feeling a huge weight of gratituity. The girls decided to give me another chance of building or finding a strong connection, whether it's Austin or somebody else."

Later in the episode, the female contestants were introduced to Casa Amor, where they explored connections with six new male bombshells (newcomers). While six new couples were formed, Amaya, the seventh islander, was left single. Consequently, she was given 24 hours to spark a new bond or risk being dumped from the island.

Stream Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

