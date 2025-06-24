Love Island USA’s “I’m a mommy” moment goes viral as celebrities and brands join the trend

Love Island USA season 7 continues to create viral moments, and episode 12, which aired on June 15, 2025, featured one of the most talked-about conversations yet. During a private chat, Huda Mustafa told Nic Vansteenberghe, “I’m a mommy.” Nic didn’t immediately understand,

“Mamacita?” and “Mommy? A mom of what? Like a dog?” he replied.

Huda then clarified, saying she had a real “human child.” The clip quickly went viral and turned into a social media trend. The moment has since been recreated by celebrities and shared widely by fans and brands. Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared on the show in episode 15 (aired June 19), recreated the meme with host Ariana Madix.

Others like Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, and Lili Reinhart also joined the trend. On the brand side, PetSmart and even the Empire State Building’s TikTok account posted meme versions using the audio.

The meme spread across TikTok and X, with users using the audio to caption pet photos or create voice-over skits. With Love Island still airing new episodes, the trend shows no sign of slowing down as more people continue to engage with the moment online.

Huda’s reveal to Nic in Love Island USA turns into a viral meme

In episode 12, Huda shared with Nic that she was a mother. At first, he misunderstood what she meant, jokingly using words like “mamacita” and asking if she meant a pet. Huda then clarified that she was talking about her real child. The interaction caught viewers’ attention because of its back-and-forth rhythm and unexpected tone.

The moment began trending across social media, especially on TikTok, where users started lip-syncing the conversation. The meme became popular for its rhythm and relatability, often used over videos of pets or humorous situations. The official Love Island USA account also joined in, posting the audio with a caption that read,

“Huda is mommy to her daughter… mamacita to Nic.”

The clip was shared widely across platforms, and fans began tagging each other in recreations or using the sound in their own versions. It became more than just a moment from the show—it turned into a full meme trend. The humor, combined with the simplicity of the dialogue, helped it gain traction beyond the usual Love Island audience.

Celebrities and brands jump on the trend of Love Island USA viral moment

The meme didn’t stay limited to fans. Celebrities started recreating the “I’m a mommy” moment, giving it even more attention. Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Madix were among the first. In a TikTok video, Ariana played Huda’s part and said, “I’m a mommy,” while Megan responded with, “Mamacita.” Their clip was posted ahead of Megan’s appearance in episode 15.

Actors Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang also shared a version from their dinner in Paris. Matt captioned it, “Made him do this at dinner in Paris,” showing their take on the audio. Lili Reinhart joined in too, holding her dog while quoting the line, “Mommy? A dog?” Even Justin Bieber referenced the meme by combining it with his own viral quote, “standing on business.”

Brands also took part. PetSmart shared a post featuring a woman and her dog, captioned with the meme. The Empire State Building’s TikTok account posted a version with the building saying, “I’m a mommy,” directed at newer NYC buildings.

With celebrity participation and brand involvement, the trend reached new heights. It moved beyond Love Island USA fans and became a moment recognized across pop culture platforms.

Love Island USA episodes stream everyday on Peacock, except on Wednesdays.

