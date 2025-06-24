Love Island USA 2025 Episode List & Season End Date

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on Peacock on June 3, 2025, with a new cast of bombshells, love triangles, and dramatic recouplings. The popular reality dating show pairs singles in a villa for love and a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.

In search of love, the hopeful singles entered the villa, and till now, six of them have had to leave the island due to being eliminated. Fans have watched participants share a bed, go on dates, and engage in a range of activities aimed at putting their relationship to the test.

Over six weeks, viewers can expect more as the network plans to air episodes until July. According to IMDb, the season will end on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET.

What's next on the Love Island USA episode list?

On Monday, June 23, the villa girls left the boys behind and went to Casa Amor from the main villa. The men were not left alone for long, though, as five more women came into the villa to try their hand at romance with them. To find out who they would connect with, the girl alternately kissed the boys.

Except on Wednesdays, new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 will air six days a week at 9 p.m. ET. However, for the first week, the network released a new episode every day, including Wednesday, June 4, for the fans.

Episode 1 - Tue, Jun 3, 2025 - aired

Episode 2 - Wed, Jun 4, 2025 - aired

Episode 3 - Thu, Jun 5, 2025 - aired

Episode 4 - Fri, Jun 6, 2025 - aired

Episode 5 - Sat, Jun 7, 2025 - aired

Episode 6 - Sun, Jun 8, 2025 - aired

Episode 7 - Mon, Jun 9, 2025 - aired

Episode 8 - Tue, Jun 10, 2025 - aired

Episode 9 - Thu, Jun 12, 2025 - aired

Episode 10 - Fri, Jun 13, 2025 - aired

Episode 11 - Sat, Jun 14, 2025 - aired

Episode 12 - Sun, Jun 15, 2025 - aired

Episode 13 - Mon, Jun 16, 2025 - aired

Episode 14 - Tue, Jun 17, 2025 - aired

Episode 15 - Thu, Jun 19, 2025 - aired

Episode 16 - Fri, Jun 20, 2025 - aired

Episode 17 - Sat, Jun 21, 2025 - aired

Episode 18 - Sun, Jun 22, 2025 - aired

Episode 19 - Mon, Jun 23, 2025 - aired

Episode 20 - Tue, Jun 24, 2025 - to air

Episode 21 - Thu, Jun 26, 2025 - to air

Episode 22 - Fri, Jun 27, 2025 - to air

Episode 23 - Sat, Jun 28, 2025 - to air

Episode 24 - Sun, Jun 29, 2025 - to air

Episode 25 - Mon, Jun 30, 2025 - to air

Episode 26 - Tue, Jul 1, 2025 - to air

Episode 27 - Thu, Jul 3, 2025 - to air

Episode 28 - Fri, Jul 4, 2025 - to air

Episode 29 - Sat, Jul 5, 2025 - to air

Episode 30 - Sun, Jul 6, 2025 - to air

How to watch Love Island USA season 7?

Peacock is streaming Love Island USA, and Bravo will also broadcast the season 7 debut of the series. To watch the show, one must have a Peacock subscription to view new episodes.

According to Peacock, “Like previous seasons, you’ll have a hand in deciding your favorite couples’ fates."

To view exclusive videos and keep up with the most recent news, fans can download the Love Island USA app. Additionally, the audience can vote on the dates, eliminations, and winner of the villa.

Catch Love Island USA season 7 at 9 p.m. ET streaming only on Peacock.

