"Definitely scripted"— Love Island USA fans react to production sending Nic and Olandria back into the villa as a couple

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 21 this week on Thursday, June 26, 2025, on Peacock. The episode started with fans getting the answer to a much-asked question: Where did Olandria and Nic drive off in an SUV together after being dumped?

In episode 21, the two were seen on a date and received a text informing of their choices. The two could either remain single and leave the show or return to the villa as a couple.

The two were shocked by the proposition but admitted to wanting to get to know each other from the beginning of season 7. Fans online reacted to the twist and questioned how authentic the show was, considering that viewers had previously taken to social media and expressed wanting to see Nic and Olandria together. One person wrote on X:

"this nic and olandria date is definitely scripted."

"holy producer island…ur telling me that both olandria and nic were sent home in 2 separate villas and then got to go on a date together coincidentally?? just bc the people shipped them tg??? this ain’t a reality love show anymore atp it’s just scripted," a fan commented.

"This show has to be so scripted because ain’t no way Nic was like oh yeah btw Olandria, now I want to get to know you… after I had s*x with your friend. And now let’s couple up and get to know each other. *kisses her hands*," a tweet read.

Despite believing that it was unauthentic, fans of Love Island USA were happy to see Nic and Olandria coupled up:

"NICOLANDRIA IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING. NIC AND OLANDRIA ARE COUPLED UP. US CRACKSHIPPERS WON," a person wrote.

"Watching this date with Nic and Olandria feels like a fever dream !! Like is this really happening and yall tried to doubt us Nicolandria fans. THIS IS SO CUTEEEEE." a fan commented.

"NIC AND OLANDRIA ON A DATE NIC AND OLANDRIA HOLDING HANDS NIC PULLING OUT OLANDRIA’S SEAT NIC SAYING HE MISSED HER THE WHOLE TIME," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"NIC AND OLANDRIA ON A DATE I ACTUALLY CANT F*CKING BREATHEEEE THIS FAN SERVICE IS CRAZYYYYY I NEVER DISSED PRODUCTION OMFG IGNORE ALL MY TWEETS YESTERDAY……" a person wrote.

"The producers forcing Nic & Olandria to couple up or go home is the most fan serviced thing I have seen in reality tv in all my years," a fan commented.

Nic and Olandria couple up after being dumped and return to Love Island USA in season 7 episode 21

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 21, the viewers saw Nic and Olandria on a date. Nic received a text that read that they could either remain single and leave the island or return to the villa as a couple.

"Me and you couple up? Oh sh*t," Olandria said.

Nic held the female islander's hand as he asked if she saw this coming and Olandria said no. However, she added that she believed there was only one right answer. She said they should go back to the "f*cking villa."

Before they left, Nic admitted to wanting to get to know Olandria better since the beginning. He added that he believed they didn't get the opportunity to have such conversations and that their current scenario was the perfect chance to do so.

Olandria recalled the beginning of Love Island USA season 7 and how they kept kissing and not talking, and it made her wonder. She recalled thinking that Nic kept choosing her and wondered if there was something there.

"But it's like when Cierra got involved, and then you had Belle-A, it was like "Okay, he has a lot going on," Olandria said.

She added that she didn't want to make it worse, while the male islander said it was like a "fun secret admirer kind of a thing," even though they never got to talk much.

Fans reacted to the cast members' date and their return to the villa, and believed it was scripted.

Tune in on Friday, June 27, 2025, to watch what happens next with Nic and Olandria on Love Island USA season 7 episode 22 on Peacock.

