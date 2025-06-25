“HAS TO BE A JOKE?”— Love Island USA fans react to Nic and Olandria’s elimination

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 was released on June 24. It documented the contestants exploring their connections in their respective Casa Amor after they coupled up with bombshells of the Casa in the previous episode.

While all the contestants found matches in the girls' Casa, Amaya was left single. Ariana, the host, told her that she had 24 hours to get a match, and if she failed to do so, she would have to go home. She found a connection with Zak, who was initially paired up with Olandria.

He chose to couple up with Amaya, leaving Olandria single. She was eliminated. Something similar happened with Nic. He was initially paired with Clarke, but she found a connection with Taylor, leaving him single. He was also asked to pack his bags and leave.

Fans of Love Island USA took to X to react to Nic and Olandria's elimination.

"GIRL AUSTIN OVER NIC??? THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE???" a fan said.

"THEY SENT NIC AND OLANDRIA HOME ??? And Huda is still on that island this season sucks I'M DONE," said another.

"America broke up Huda and Jeremiah for being too locked in. The islanders broke up Hannah & Charlie, who were close to exclusive. Nic and Olandria must have noticed they were surrounded by haters and had to throw everyone off so they could stay a secret couple!!!!!" added a third.

"Deep how sick this is. Cierra in casa missing Nic, Taylor crying over Nic leaving not knowing Olandria got dumped. Meanwhile, both their couples heading to Hotel Amor," wrote another.

Some fans of Love Island USA were convinced that Nic and Olandria are to return because the ending scene showed Olandria summoning Nic into a car and him running for it.

"Love Island USA had to think of something quick. Their stock would have dropped bad if Olandria & Nic were dumped forreal," an X user wrote.

"Now if it wasn't Nic AND Olandria sent home they would have never done this twist we gotta thank the nicolandria shippers," another user wrote.

"No bc why didn’t they post a picture of Nic and Olandria after they got dumped.. that means they didn’t actually get dumped NICOLANDRIA NATION SINCE DAY ONEEEEEE," commented one.

"Olandria & Nic really have the chance to become the top scammers in that villa Ace you’re done for!" another wrote.

Why were Nic and Olandria dumped from the Love Island USA villa in season 7 episode 20?

While Nic coupled up with Clarke, he failed to establish a connection with her— instead, Taylor found a connection with her. Taylor was initially paired up with Coco, and she hit it off with Ace, so she chose to couple up with him. TJ, who was left single at the end of the recoupling ceremony in the previous episode, paired up with Vanna, who was Ace's partner.

This left Nic single, and he was asked to pack his things and bid his goodbyes to the cast. While Zak tried to explore his chances with Olandria, his first recoupling ceremony partner, he thought things were more interesting with Amaya.

Zak was captured talking to the other bombshell men at the girls' Casa Amor, and he stated that Olandria taking a week to kiss Taylor in the Love Island USA villa wasn't something he admired.

"I ain't got a week," he said.

His reason to move on to Amaya must have been the same. He fretted about the idea of Olandria treating him the same way, something he wasn't very keen on.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

