Who got dumped from the villa in Love Island USA season 7 episode 20? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 aired on June 24, 2025, and featured the first major recoupling of Casa Amor week. The format this season made it mandatory for all islanders to find a new connection within 24 hours. Those left single at the end of the recoupling ceremony would be dumped from the island.

The episode began with the girl islanders at Casa and the boys back at the main villa, each group interacting with a new set of bombshells. As the recoupling began, two original islanders found themselves without a partner — Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe. They were both asked to pack their bags and leave the show.

However, a final twist changed everything. In the last scene of the episode, a black SUV pulled up outside the villa, and Nic found Olandria waiting for him. She told him to get in the car, hinting at a possible return or secret twist. Fans were left wondering if the exit was truly final or if something new was in the works.

Olandria and Nic are dumped after recoupling shake-up in Love Island USA

At Casa, Zak chose to couple up with Amaya, which left Olandria single. Since no one else stepped forward to couple with her, she was declared single. A message then confirmed her exit. Olandria was emotional in her confessional, sharing:

“I did not want to say goodbye here, and I feel like this time I was actually getting it right.”

Meanwhile, at the villa, Vanna chose to couple up with TJ, breaking her previous connection with Ace. Coco then chose Ace, leaving Taylor single. Clarke stood up for Taylor, which left Nic without a partner. When no one stepped forward to couple with him, Nic was also asked to leave.

The sequence of decisions triggered a chain reaction, but it ultimately left two original islanders without connections in Love Island USA. Both Olandria and Nic had entered the Casa Amor twist with strong bonds but struggled to find new matches in time.

As Nic packed his bag and left the villa, the episode mirrored Olandria’s quiet departure from Casa. There was no formal goodbye or group farewell at the fire pit, just a silent, straightforward exit.

Other episode highlights and a surprise ending in Love Island USA

While Olandria and Nic’s exits stood out, several new connections also began to take shape. At Casa, Chelley bonded with bombshell Chris, Iris grew closer to Zac, and Huda spent time with J.D. In a confessional, she said, “It’s so nice to finally be in the zone,” adding that she finally felt open to making new connections.

Over at the main villa, Coco and Clarke both showed interest in Taylor and Ace. Meanwhile, Jaden was seen speaking to both Austin and Nic. These interactions shaped the decisions made at the fire pits and hinted at new pairings that may develop further.

This episode of Love Island USA ended with a surprise twist. As Nic walked toward the exit with his suitcase, a black SUV pulled up. Inside was Olandria, who called out, “Hurry up, get in.” Nic got into the car, and the two were driven away. The moment left fans wondering whether their exit after being dumped was final or if a new twist is coming next.

Episode 21 is expected to follow up on this moment and reveal what happens to Olandria and Nic after they leave the villa.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

