"Amaya, Huda, and Chelley literally breaking down"— Love Island USA fans react to the cast crying over Olandria's exit 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 saw two islanders leave the villa, Olandria from Casa and Nic from the main villa. The islanders were left single and "vulnerable" after the latest recoupling ceremony, and soon after, received text messages about having 30 minutes to say goodbye.

Since the cast was divided into two different villas, not everyone got to say goodbye. However, upon finding out about Olandria being dumped, Chelley ran to her friend to hug her. Amaya and Huda broke down in tears while Olandria kept it together for her friends. However, she too broke down in tears during her exit interview.

Fans online reacted to the female islanders' reaction to Olandria's exit from Love Island USA season 7 and praised the sisterhood they shared. one person wrote on X:

"Chelley running to hug olandria, amaya, huda, and chelley literally breaking down in tears sobbing, olandria saying she's had to be strong her whole life. F*CK I CANT, THEY WERE SISTERS."

Netizens react to the cast crying over Olandria (Image via X/@pexchymia)

"All the girls crying for Olandria. Chelley immediately running to hug her, now I’m crying. Olandria just being so strong in front of them plsss noooo," a fan commented.

"When Huda and Chelley dropped to their knees crying i actually couldn’t stop sobbing yall BRING BACK OLANDRIA," a tweet read.

Fans called Olandria and Chelley sisters.

"Olandria had every girl in that villa hugging her and crying and the only one she was worried about was Chelley. SISTERS," a person wrote.

"Chelley crying over the suitcase, Huda wailing and falling to the ground, Cierra pacing back and forth, Iris hand over her mouth silently crying, Amaya tryna find out what to do, Andreina running to her crying…. Olandria is a true queen omg," a fan commented.

"This reminded me of when Jana almost went home. The moment they said someone will go, Serena was crying baaaaddd & when Liv said we can’t send Jana home, Kaylor, Leah, & Serena all began crying even at the THOUGHT of her going. Chelley & Olandria have that sisterhood," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"chelley, huda and the other girls crying their eyes out about Olandria going home & so am I this is easily the saddest dumping in love island history," a person wrote.

"Chelley and Huda were on the floor bawling their eyes out for Olandria…my girls are sister fr…i already know Olandria isn’t actually dumped but their reactions alone have me crying omg," a fan commented.

"I'm sick to my stomach"— Chelley breaks down over Olandria leaving Love Island USA season 7

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 20, Olandria was sent home after she was left single and vulnerable at the latest Casa Amor recoupling ceremony. As soon as her dumping was announced, Chelley and the other female islanders rushed to hug her as they broke down in tears over the cast member's departure.

As they walked inside the casa to help Olandria gather her things, Cierra said Taylor would "crash out" once he found out. Huda chimed in and said she was "crashing out" over the latest dumping. Once inside, Huda and Chelley sat on the floor crying as Olandria packed her bag.

"I'm sick to my stomach that Olandria of all people got sent home tonight," Chelley said in a confessional.

She added that the Love Island USA season 7 cast member was "truly" her sister from day one and will remain a sister for life. Chelley added that it didn't make sense to her, and rushed to hug her as Olandria started to cry.

As Olandria left the villa, she said that she wanted to find love "so bad" as her voice cracked.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the female cast members' reaction to Olandria's dumping and praised the friendship they shared.

Love Island USA season 7 will air episode 21 on Thursday, June 26, 2025, on Peacock.

