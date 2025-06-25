"That really got me"— Love Island USA fans react to Nic crying over Cierra after being dumped 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 saw another firepit ceremony that sent two islanders home. However, for the first time in the show's history, Casa Amor followed a different format, and so did the dumping.

While the male islanders got to know the new bombshells in the villa, the women spent time with their new connections in Casa and participated in separate recouplings. This meant that Olandria and Nic, who were eliminated in episode 20, did not get a chance to say goodbye to those in the other villa.

Both had 30 minutes to pack their bags and leave the show, and while the latter bid farewell to the boys, he saw pictures of himself and Cierra and started to cry about not being able to see her.

Fans online reacted to Nic's emotional response to leaving without meeting Cierra and felt bad. One person wrote on X:

"no like when he started crying because he thought he’d be leaving without seeing her again, that really got me @loveislandusa COUNT YOUR DAYS."

"This is what I needed And the nicolandria shippers really think they’re gonna couple up?? Hell no nic is going back to cierra if he ever got the change and olandria wants Taylor," a fan commented.

"no but when nic was like "I never got to do that date with cierra..." took out all their photobooth pics and started boo hoo crying...... B*TCH!! WHY DONT U ACT THIS SMITTEN AROUND HER!!!!!!!!! U HAD MY A** CRYING TOO!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 urged production to show clips of Nic crying to Cierra:

"i mean didn’t he say he was horrible at showing words of affection… this man fr need to learn how to do this around cierra!!" a fan commented.

"nic crying and turning bright red when he remembered he still hasn’t had his date with cierra hmmm…that’s what i like to see ho!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on a clip of Nic and Olandria getting into a car together:

"I love the idea of Nic and Olandria but Cierra is one of my favorites and seeing her crying over Nic makes it hard for me to still ship Nic and Olandria. If Nic and Olandria have a better connection then I’ll support. I just hope Cierra will be ok," a person wrote.

"lol that little scene at the end now made the whole season feel fake..Big up to Nicolandria stans but how is Olandria..THE MOST POISED person in that cast going to betray Cierra after comforting her for crying while Taylor is Nic’s bestie?" a fan commented.

"me and my friends collectively crying when olandria was “eliminated” then crying when nic got “eliminated” but then getting up and jumping up and down seeing them get in that car," a tweet read.

The male islanders break down over Nic being dumped from Love Island USA in season 7 episode 20

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 20, another dumping took place and Nic and Olandria were eliminated. Since the women were still in Casa Amor, they were unaware of Nic being dumped and vice versa.

When a text informed the Love Island USA season 7 cast that Nic had 30 minutes to get his things together and exit the villa, tears started to flow. The male islanders gathered around Nic and hugged him.

Ace commented on the cast member's exit and said that Nic was his "best friend" in the villa, while Taylor said the islander was his "dawg."

"It sucks when the people that you started this with are leaving the villa. It was extremely hard to say goodbye," Ace added.

Nic asked Taylor if he was trying to make him cry as they went inside to get his things. The Love Island USA season 7 dumped cast member gathered his belongings and came across pictures of him and Cierra's photobooth session.

"Never got to do my date with Cierra, bro," Nic said as he began to cry.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Nic crying over not being able to go on a proper date with Cierra online and stated that it made them cry as well.

After Nic and Olandria's dumping concluded and the two left the show, a clip of Nic walking out of the villa played as a car approached the islander. Olandria shouted for him to get in from inside the vehicle, teasing their return to the Peacock show.

