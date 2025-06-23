"Kinda insane"— Love Island USA fans react to Nic telling Cierra she has the "freedom" to explore

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 17, Nic and Cierra had a conversation about their relationship after having been intimate the previous night. Cierra admitted to having "strong" feelings towards Nic and was upset about the challenge that required the islanders to kiss each other.

Ad

Cierra, who was previously okay with the intensity of the challenges involving Nic, was unhappy with Nic "fooling around" with Andreina during the task. Nic admitted to being attracted to the new bombshell, and as the conversation progressed, Nic told Cierra that she had the "freedom" to explore her other connections.

"F*ck the freedom. I don't know what to do with it," Cierra responded.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Nic telling Cierra she had the freedom to explore other options online and were upset with the male islander's point of view.

Ad

Trending

"Nic telling cierra she has the freedom to explore is kinda insane," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"cierra saying “f*ck the freedom. it doesn’t feel right to me” when nic told her she has the freedom to explore and all he could say at the end of it is “i’m not closed off”. she’s such a lover girl but she needs to run far away from him," a fan commented.

Ad

"when cierra said “f*ck the freedom, idk what to do with it” oh i started tearing up. she clearly cares so deeply for nic and it feels like he’s just not on the same page as her," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 criticized Nic for making Cierra cry.

"Not Nic making Cierra cry after having s*x with her. These men has no respect for women," a person wrote.

Ad

"i think we might be missing something here Nic really seems like a great guy but he just might be the villain because how would you do this right after getting intimate with her come on," a fan commented.

"Nic just shot himself in the foot, and this could turn out to be a big fumble because I think Andreina and Jeremiah are getting quite cozy. I hope Cierra meets a gorgeous man in casa and leaves his sorry a**," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Nic is not receiving enough hate for me. He might be the fakest in there. He led belle a, cierra and jeremiah on. Gives people so much hope only only to dump them," a person wrote.

"I dont like how nic tells cierra he is still opened tot talk to ppl but he takes the coffee/tea that tj makes for her every single morning. if u wanna be open then cool but give her that opportunity to do so," a fan commented.

Ad

Cierra and Nic talk about their relationship in Love Island USA season 7 episode 18

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, Cierra and Nic discussed their relationship and the boundaries they wanted to set. The female islander admitted to liking Nic and not feeling good about him "fooling around" with other cast members.

Cierra added that she didn't want to pretend to be unbothered, as she didn't want to hide her feelings for him, while Nic admitted to being attracted to Andreina. He added that the challenges were meant to be fun while also giving the Love Island USA cast a chance to get to know other cast members better.

Ad

Cierra said she didn't know what Nic tells the other women about their relationship, and added that she usually tried her hardest not to ask. However, she said she was "very transparent" with the other islanders about how she felt about Nic. The female Love Island USA season 7 cast member said she liked what they were "building" together.

"I get that it's weird, exploring other options. But like, you have the freedom to," he said.

Ad

Cierra told him she didn't know what to do with that freedom and that it was confusing for her. It also didn't feel "right" or "natural" to her. Nic told her that he came to Love Island USA to find someone he would want to continue getting to know on the outside, and "so far," Cierra checked a lot of his boxes.

"But, I'm not closed off," he added.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Cierra and Nic's conversation online and were critical of the latter telling his partner she had the "freedom" to explore other options.

The conversation took place just ahead of the Casa Amor twist, which will see five female and six male bombshells join the show as the islanders get separated by gender to get to know the new additions and possibly make a new connection.

Tune in on June 23, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More