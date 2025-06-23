Which islanders got eliminated in Love Island USA season 7, episode 18?

In the latest episode of Love Island USA season 7, which aired on June 22, 2025, two islanders were dumped from the villa: Jeremiah and Hannah. Their co-stars eliminated them after they became one of the three least favorite islanders based on America's votes.

The latest segment saw America cast its votes for its favorite male and female islanders. Those with more votes were safe from elimination, whereas those with fewer votes were at risk of getting dumped from the island.

Jeremiah, Austin, and Pepe received the fewest votes from viewers and were rendered vulnerable. Similarly, Iris, Amaya, and Hannah became the least favorite female islanders and were put at risk of getting sent home. However, the final decision was given to the safe cast members. They had to discuss among themselves and decide who to dump.

After some deliberation, the Love Island USA female participants decided to send Hannah packing, while the men chose to evict Jeremiah.

"I feel a little betrayed"— Love Island USA star Jeremiah comments on his elimination

All Love Island USA islanders ran the risk of getting dumped except the villa's newest bombshells (newcomers), Andreina and TJ. The elimination ceremony began with the girls, and the first one to be safe was Olandria, Taylor's partner. Cierra, Chelley, and Huda followed suit, leaving Amaya, Iris, and Hannah at risk of getting sent home.

Soon after, it was time for the boys to hear America's decision. The first Love Island USA islander to be safe was Taylor, followed by Nic and Ace. As Ace took his seat, his partner, Chelley, said:

"I was ready to cry though, I was like please don't p*ss me off."

A while later, the safe cast members were given the responsibility of choosing the evictees. Olandria, while chatting with the girls, confessed it was a hard decision to make since everyone had a special bond with the other co-stars. Similarly, Nic confided in the male participants that he did not want to send anyone home.

However, after much deliberation, the islanders finally reached an agreement. Chelley, before announcing the verdict, shared that she commended each one of them for their experience in the Love Island USA villa.

"We consider you guys our sisters, so it feels like we're tearing apart the group, and it's never easy to get so close together and decide someone has to go," Chelley added.

Hannah was ultimately sent packing, and she broke down in tears when her name was announced. She was not pleased with the verdict and expressed her disappointment, saying:

"F**king stupid."

The male islanders dumped Jeremiah from the villa, saying their decision was based on "the bigger picture."

Before Hannah left, her female co-stars apologized to her for the decision, but Hannah remained unconvinced. Olandria, looking at Hannah's reaction, started to second-guess whether they had made the right choice. Meanwhile, the male islanders assured Jeremiah that their verdict was not personal.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Huda pulled Jeremiah, her former partner, for a private conversation and apologized for everything that happened between them. Andreina also chatted with him, and the pair kissed before Jeremiah took his leave. Elsewhere, Hannah cried in her partner Pepe's arms, saying she did not want to leave.

"I think the wrong person went home," Pepe said.

While reflecting on her elimination, Hannah said that it felt like she could "never catch a break." She was disappointed that her connection with Pepe had to end due to the islanders' decision. Meanwhile, Jeremiah confessed that he was not on board with the male participants' verdict.

"I feel a little betrayed, I ain't gonna lie. No matter what I would do, it wouldn't be enough. I felt a strong connection, so I pursued it, but it is what it is. I regret nothing I did, you know what I'm saying," he said.

With that, Jeremiah and Hannah bid farewell to the islanders and left the Love Island USA villa.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

