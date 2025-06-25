⁠"Keeps forcing things"— Love Island USA fans criticize production teasing Nic and Olandria's return after being eliminated

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 saw the islanders face a brutal dumping, which sent two original islanders — Nic and Olandria — packing, or did they? Although text messages from production asked them to say their goodbyes after both were left without a partner at the latest firepit ceremony, the two might not be heading home after all.

As Nic walked out of the villa, Olandria pulled up in a black SUV, and yelled at the other dumped islander to hop in. Although no definite information about their return was given, fans believed the "plot twist" was to keep the two in the show and possibly see Nic and Olandria get together.

Fans reacted to the post-credits scene online and were unhappy about production interfering with the show's process. One person wrote on X:

"Production keeps forcing things and that’s why the season continues to fall flat. Nic could be into it but Olandria wants Taylor, who’s not even interested in her. If they come back this couple is going nowhere and they’ll end up back with their OGs."

"There is nothing so intriguing or interesting about this plot twist. You better not Keep Olandria locked in one room. Make sure you give her a screentime wherever you keep her. That girl is one sweet, strong, and admirable lady we've seen on the show. She deserves to find love," a fan commented.

"You all are afraid of their fans, reason why you turn around to make it twist. If it were to be others, you would have dumped them for real. I just knew no way they could ever dump Olandria or Nic even before the recoupling. Twist and bring Jeremiah back then," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 were excited about Olandria's return:

"Any of yall hating are just mad yall didn’t get the favorite black woman out. She DESERVES love and she DESERVES A mfn chance & people don’t get dumped during casa amor they didn’t even have time to try or genuinely fail. This their life not y’all’s get over itttttttttt," a person wrote.

"this is so Taylor can move on deep with his new connection without out playing it safe and going back to olandria and Cierra can truly explore the new guy without guilt. If you ask me it's a plot twist we needed. Not to mention all the Nolandria fans out there," a fan commented.

"Olandria is my favorite girl this season, both in terms of looks and character, and I really hope she'll get what she wants from this show, whether it's with Taylor or someone else," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"This gotta be the worst season of all time. Y'all doing too much. Whatever y'all do for them. You gotta do for Hannah & Jermaiah, that was one of the worst dumpings in Love Island," a person wrote.

"Is this mission impossible now? Don’t get me wrong I am nicolandrian but production is doing to much … this has turn into too many twist and turns . They gonna make Cierra hate her friend so much … idk if I want her with Nic honestly he moved very slimy," a fan commented.

What happened in Love Island USA season 7's latest recoupling ceremony?

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 20, the original islanders participated in different recoupling ceremonies. While the female Casa Amor bombshells picked who they wanted to couple up with in the main villa, the male bombshells participated in the same ceremony in Casa.

The couples that were formed in Love Island USA season 7 episode 19 sat together at the firepit as each bombshell received text messages about whether they wanted to switch partners or stick to who they initially paired up with.

In Casa Amor, most people stayed with their initial partners, apart from Zak, who swapped from Olandria to Amaya. Since Olandria was left without a partner, she was asked to leave the villa.

Over to the main villa, multiple Love Island USA bombshells swapped partners, Nic was left single and vulnerable. He too, was asked to leave the villa. However, when the islander left the premises, he saw a black SUV drive up as Olandria opened the door and yelled at him to "hurry" and get in.

Nic was shocked, as were the Love Island USA season 7 fans. While it is yet to be confirmed what the scene was about, fans reacted to the dumped islanders possibly returning to the show online, and were divided by it.

Tune in on Thursday to find out what happens next and see whether Olandria and Nic return to Love Island USA season 7.

