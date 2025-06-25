Love Island USA season 7’s Casa Amor episode becomes the most watched episode of the show to date

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, on Peacock. It was much awaited since the drama in the previous season got the viewers engaged on social media platforms, with netizens sharing memes, GIFs, and comments on the happenings of every episode.

When Casa Amor segment hit season 6, the girls and the boys in the respective villas weren't holding back on exploring their connections with the new bombshells. They participated in challenges, which helped them gauge their physical compatibility with the newcomers, and it made for an exciting watch because they did these things while they were still coupled up with their initial partners in the Love Island USA villa.

Season 7's Casa Amor episode, which aired on June 23, witnessed a hike in its viewership. More people reportedly took cues from the comments on X and fan interaction on Instagram and TikTok, and began watching season 7.

This was reflected in the numbers, as 39% of the current season's viewers were to the series, per Peacock's reports released on June 24. NBCUniversal also backed the findings and revealed that the audience had quadrupled since it premiered, and the Casa Amor episode was the most-watched episode of the show to date.

More on Love Island USA season 7's viewership

According to Deadline, a media data analytics company, Luminate, reported that Love Island USA season 7 got more than one billion minutes viewed in the week after it debuted. The report also considered NBCUniversal's preliminary findings from Nielsen, another audience insight and data analytics company, which stated that it was the second most-streamed series on television.

Deadline also showed that the viewership, which was 355M minutes in the first episode, had quadrupled by the time the season reached Casa Amor. This marked an increase of more than 244% in the viewership. According to the same data, the previous season also depicted the same pattern, as it hit the one billion mark after airing the Casa Amor segment.

While Love Island USA season 7 already hit the one billion mark during its first nine episodes, it increased even more during the Casa Amor phase.

In this phase, the women were sent to a different villa where they met with a new set of bombshells. The men remained in the original villa and explored their chances with newcomers. They were given a week to mingle with these fresh faces before they decided on the partners they truly wanted to be with.

Another interesting finding shared by Deadline was that 30% of viewers were watching the episodes on their mobile devices. This may reflect that the fans preferred to watch the show on the go or that they couldn't wait to consume the content wherever they were.

Morever, the younger audience also played a part in the 54M interactions across all social media platforms this month. It became the most talked-about reality TV show. On TikTok, season 7 garnered 623M video views, which is 232% more than the last season.

Following the success of the show, Peacock came up with a whole new series for the contestants, titled Love Island: Beyond the Villa. It is all set to premiere in July, and the stats depict that it got more than 14M views and 1.3M social media interactions on the first day after the trailer launch.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, viewers can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

