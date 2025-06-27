"I’ve been wanting to get to know you": Nic and Olandria return as a couple on Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 7 episode 21, which aired on June 26, 2025, continued from the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode. Nic and Olandria had both been left single after their respective recouplings — Nic in the villa, and Olandria in Casa Amor. As they walked away from the show, a twist occurred: a black car arrived for Nic, and Olandria was inside, waiting.

The latest episode revealed what happened next. The two were taken on a date instead of being sent home. Seated under twinkle lights, Nic and Olandria talked about what had happened over the last few days, including their former connections and current emotions.

“I’ve been wanting to get to know you. I feel like we haven’t had the opportunity to get these conversations,” Nic admitted.

Olandria agreed and reflected that she had always sensed Nic’s focus was elsewhere. As the conversation continued, they were given a choice: leave the island separately or couple up and return together.

The pair decided to return. After the rest of the villa had gone to sleep, they quietly re-entered and shared a bed. The next morning, Islanders were surprised to see Nic and Olandria back as a couple.

A second chance at connection after elimination in Love Island USA

Nic and Olandria’s conversation during their surprise date gave them time to share feelings they hadn’t explored earlier. Olandria spoke about what happened in Casa Amor, especially how her close friend Cierra had been torn between staying loyal to Nic and exploring a new connection with Elan.

Nic shared that before Casa, he had told Cierra he was open to seeing where things go, but now admitted to Olandria,

“I didn’t find anybody. And she found somebody in Casa.”

Nic also talked about Taylor and Clarke, mentioning that Clarke had chosen Taylor during recoupling.

“Taylor’s my good friend, but I’m putting that off to the side right now,” he said.

Olandria responded that "Taylor was never mine to begin with.” Soon after, Nic received a text offering them a choice: leave single or couple up and return. She said she wanted to go back to the Love Island USA villa as a couple, and Nic agreed, saying he was ready to focus on getting to know her without any distractions.

That night, after everyone else had gone to sleep, they quietly returned to the villa and got into bed together. The next morning, Islanders were surprised to see them back. Nic updated the guys, including Taylor, who now found himself in a complicated situation due to his bond with Clarke.

Navigating friendship and romance in the Love Island USA villa

After returning to the villa, Nic and Olandria tried to figure out their place in the group.

“There’s a strong physical connection between Olandria and me. She’s one of the most attractive people I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Nic said in a confessional.

Still, the situation brought up complications in Love Island USA. Olandria mentioned that Taylor, who had grown close to Clarke, was one of Nic’s best friends, while she also shared a close bond with Cierra. Meanwhile, Cierra said in a confessional that it would be difficult to watch Nic explore a new connection.

She had formed a bond with Elan in Casa Amor, but Nic’s return with someone else made her reflect on her own feelings. Later, Nic and Olandria had a conversation in Soul Ties.

Olandria shared that she had avoided pursuing him earlier because of his connections with others. The episode ended with them sharing a kiss, while others in the villa noticed the change. It hinted that things could get more complicated in the next episodes.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA available to stream on Peacock.

