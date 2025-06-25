"I'm annoyed" — Love Island USA fans react to Zak choosing Amaya over Olandria

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 aired on June 24, 2025, and continued the Casa Amor twist. In this setup, all islanders had to find a new connection within 24 hours. At the end of that time, the recoupling ceremony decided who would stay and who would be sent home.

Ad

One of the key choices came from Zak Srakaew, who picked new bombshell Amaya Espinal instead of his original partner, Olandria Carthen. Since no other bombshell chose Olandria, she was left single and was dumped from the villa.

Olandria’s exit was emotional, especially because she was part of the original cast and had formed strong early connections. Zak’s decision to switch partners surprised both the islanders and viewers. That choice also affected other pairings and led to Nic Vansteenberghe being left without a match in the villa. He, too, was sent home.

Ad

Trending

As the episode aired, many fans reacted online, upset about the results. Some were disappointed to see Olandria go and shared their thoughts on X, especially about how one choice had such a big impact on the game.

"I’m annoyed that Amaya is about get a lot of hate for Zak picking her even though that was HIS grown a*s decision. Plus, I think Zak knew that Olandria was on Taylor bad which he probably also took into consideration," one fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"i don’t trust a thing zak says sorry yall gotta keep big brother contestants out my villa," a user wrote.

"why zak tryna grab her for a last minute dumping chat yall were coupled up for 23 hours HDHDUSHUDHDX WHO ARE U FOOLING," another X user said.

"I hate this. If Zak stays loyal to Olandria then we’re losing Amaya. If Zak switches over to Amaya, then we’re at risk of losing Olandria," a tweet read.

Ad

A few fans criticized Zak for telling Amaya not to share their kiss on Love Island USA, only to then reveal it himself to JD.

They also appreciated that Amaya agreed to keep it a secret, but still told Olandria.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Zak telling Amaya not to tell anyone about the kiss only for him to run and tell JD and Amaya agreeing to keep it a secret but still telling Olandria…these are my clients I fear," a fan wrote.

"the fact that amaya went to olandria and told her about the kiss she had with zak when she didn’t even have to. i love how honest and open she is and respects the girls and the friendship she built with them to the fullest," another fan commented.

Ad

"Zak telling Amaya not to say anything about their kiss to anyone. & she immediately tells Olandria. IKTR! Girls, girl!" one netizen tweeted.

"I hate uk men cos of kiss Zak picked amaya," a tweet said.

What happened between Zak, Olandria, and Amaya in Love Island USA?

Ad

This episode of Love Island USA showed a key moment between Zak, Olandria, and Amaya. During Casa Amor, Zak kissed Amaya and asked her not to tell anyone. But he later told JD about it. Even though Amaya agreed to keep it private, she ended up telling Olandria. This caused some tension.

At the recoupling, Zak picked Amaya, which left Olandria without a partner. Since no one else chose her, she was dumped from the show. At the villa, TJ coupled up with Vanna, Coco chose Ace, and Clarke stepped forward for Taylor. This left Nic single. With no one picking him, he was also dumped from the Love Island USA villa.

Ad

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More