“Is he serious?”- Love Island USA fans criticize Taylor for only talking to Olandria at Ace’s request

Episode 21 of Love Island USA season 7, released on June 26, marked the end of the Casa Amor twist, with the contestants reuniting with their original matches in the villa.

Olandria and Nic, who were eliminated from Casa Amor for not coupling up with the new bombshells, returned as a couple in this episode. Their surprise return shocked both the contestants and viewers, who quickly reacted on X.

Taylor, Olandria's initial match in the Love Island USA villa, had paired up with Clarke, a bombshell. While Olandria understood that he was exploring his options, they didn't have a chat about it. Ace encouraged Taylor to discuss their situation after Casa with Olandria. Following this, Taylor did so, and the duo agreed on giving themselves time to figure out where they stood.

Fans of the show on X came to criticize Taylor because he waited till Ace asked him to talk to Olandria.

"Taylor is such a loser like I actually can’t do it. Ace had to tell him to go talk to Olandria….like is he serious??" a fan said.

"Taylor asking Ace when he should pull Olandria. Get this little boy out of the villa," said another.

"Olandria keep calling Taylor her man and they have a stronger connection meanwhile Taylor ain’t thought about her once and didn’t even talk to her without Ace pushing me to when she got there…….," added a third.

"TAYLOR 24 YR OLD A*S ASKING ACE FOR PERMISSION TO TALK TO OLANDRIA THIS IS RIDICULOUS," wrote another.

Fans of Love Island USA criticized Taylor for not knowing what to do without Ace.

"Ace had to push Taylor to plan a date for Olandria Pre-Casa Amor and then he had to push Taylor to talk to her when she came back to the villa like...GET HIM OUTTA HERE!!!" an X user wrote.

"Did Taylor ASK ACE could he talk to Olandria after she eat?…. Like dead ass asked another grown ass man???? Oh he never beating those allegations," another user wrote.

"The fact Taylor didn't instantly pull Olandria for a chat … why does Ace have to tell you how to treat your lady weirdo," commented one.

"I’m glad Taylor is showing his true colors.. Olandria does not need a man who can’t think without Ace," another wrote.

What Olandria and Taylor talked about in Love Island USA season 7 episode 21

Upon Ace's suggestion, Taylor pulled Olandria to the side and told her that he had a connection with Clarke and that he had kissed her the night before. He added that they had a good conversation, and it was a connection that he wanted to explore more.

Olandria said that before Love Island USA Casa, she felt like she was in a good place with Taylor, but she also understood that she needed to explore her options to get the most out of the experience. She added that she thought of Taylor while she was in the Casa and compared him to the men she met there.

"I'm so glad that you're literally taking in all this experience," she said.

She added that Clarke was a "beautiful girl," but the ball was Taylor's court. She got emotional and admitted that she still felt for him, but wanted him to nurture his relationship with Clarke if that made him happy. She concluded, saying it was going to be tough, while he said he was going to be "ping-ponging" between Clarke and her.

