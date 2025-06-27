Love Island USA season 7 episode 21 recap - Nic and Olandria pair up and return to the villa after Casa Amor twist 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 21 aired on June 26, 2025, picking up after the surprising dumping of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen in the previous episode. After both were left single during the recoupling, it initially seemed like their journey had come to an end. However, the episode opened with a twist that brought them back into the game.

Olandria arrived at a remote location to meet Nic, where the two had a chance to reconnect. Surrounded by tiki torches and seated at a dinner table, they talked about what went down at Casa Amor and in the villa. Olandria brought up Cierra’s growing connection with Elan, while Nic explained how Taylor had been left single and Clarke showed interest in him, which eventually led to his elimination.

After dinner, they received a message with an ultimatum — they could either leave the show or return to the villa as a couple. Nic admitted he had always liked Olandria and wanted to explore the connection further. The two agreed to couple up and reentered the villa quietly in the middle of the night. The next morning, the rest of the Islanders were surprised to see them back.

Nic and Olandria reconnect and return to the villa after unexpected ultimatum in Love Island USA

Nic and Olandria’s date took place at a private setup outside the villa. Olandria shared that Cierra had been exploring a connection with Elan, someone who she said reminded her of Nic. In return, Nic opened up about what happened after the recoupling — how Taylor ended up single and how Clarke expressed interest in him, which resulted in Nic being left without a match.

The two were then interrupted by a message that gave them a choice: either return as a couple or leave the game. Nic said that he wouldn’t mind giving their connection a real chance. Olandria agreed, and the two returned to Love Island USA villa in secret while everyone else was asleep.

The next morning, Taylor saw the two in bed and realised they had watched him lie next to Clarke. Later, Taylor pulled Olandria aside to say that he wanted to continue seeing where things went with Clarke. Meanwhile, Nic remained focused on Olandria and told her he was excited to get to know her without distractions. The moment set the tone for the next phase of their journey in the villa.

Islanders compete in a chemistry challenge as Nic and Olandria grow closer in Love Island USA

This episode of Love Island USA also included a challenge between Casa Amor and the main villa to test which group had stronger chemistry. The competition featured several romantic tasks, with Islanders participating in steamy makeout sessions. Despite Ace’s efforts — especially after hearing that Chelley had connected with a tall former basketball player — Casa Amor ended up winning the challenge.

Back at the villa, Nic and Olandria continued to explore their connection. After agreeing to couple up and returning during the night, they spent more time together and appeared to grow closer. Their return also created tension with Taylor, who had been getting to know Clarke.

When Taylor realised that Nic and Olandria had seen him in bed with Clarke, he later spoke to Olandria and told her he wanted to keep exploring that connection. Nic stayed focused on trying to build something with Olandria.

The episode ended with a moment between them that hinted at a possible future together, as they shared a kiss. According to the preview, the Casa Amor Islanders and the main villa group are expected to reunite soon, which could bring further shifts in the existing relationships.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

