"BUT WHY HIM" — Love Island USA fans react to Cierra and Elan's potential connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 premiered on Peacock on June 24, 2025. In the episode, Casa Amor bombshell Elan pulled Cierra aside for a conversation as he seemed interested in getting to know her.

Elan and Cierra joked about their star sign compatibility and notably exchanged thoughts on what type of partner they were looking for in a relationship. Cierra later expressed in her confessional that she was surprised by their connection and tried her best to engage with him, even if she was still thinking about Nic.

Fans online reacted to their interaction with mixed opinions. While some were hopeful about their possible future together, others weren't that convinced by their connection.

"if only elan wasn't a zionist. him and cierra are hitting it off so well which i love for her BUT WHY HIM GET HIM OUT OF MY VILLA," one fan tweeted.

Similar reactions poured in from viewers asking Cierra to stay away from Elan.

"Cierra going through it in casa oh god Sister I want better for you bcz Nic is a b*tch but i also do not want you with Elan," a user on X wrote.

"cierra get away from elan!!! you're gonna be disappointed to find out what he really is !!!!" a fan commented.

"Here's your answer Cierra: No you and Nic's convos don't have any level of substance. BUT I don't want Elan seeing my villa so," a fan commented.

Some Love Island USA fans felt that Cierra had a better conversation with Elan than she had with Nic and wanted her to choose Elan instead of Nic.

"Cierra definitely has more chemistry with Elan than Nick," a netizen wrote.

"Nic and Cierra don't chattin about sh*t. Thats why Elan is appealing because he look like Nic and he smart," a X user mentioned.

"Cierra you know Elan is better for you, like the second you said the conversations have more substance....girl you KNOW Nic dumb as sh*t," a user on X commented.

"Elan and Cierra yeah Nic you're outta here," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA stars Cierra and Elan share what they want in a relationship

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 continued Casa Amor week, as the original contestants got to know the new bombshells.

Initially, Cierra wasn't fully open to the Casa Amor concept as she still had herself locked onto her partner Nic. However, with time, she started to let her walls down a bit. She seemed genuinely excited during her conversation with Elan, actively engaging with him and asking thoughtful questions.

When Cierra asked Elan about his past relationships, the Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell revealed that his first serious one was when he was in college and that it lasted over three years. He then said he was in two other relationships, one of which ended at the end of 2024. He then moved to Miami, where he started afresh.

The Love Island USA star noted that he now felt like he had established himself and was ready to go out of his way for someone. Additionally, he said that he believed that relationships were built on shared experiences and emphasized that he needed that to feel connected with someone.

Cierra chimed in, telling Elan that she loved that aspect about him. She believed that the ideology fit well with her, as she noted she was the type of person who liked to just show up, "vibe," and have a good time.

Further in their conversation, Elan emphasized that independence was important for him in a relationship and that he wanted to be able to do his own thing and let his partner do their thing. However, he noted that he also wanted to have a shared thing between him and his partner.

Cierra only had positive things to say about her conversation with Elan. In her confessional, she shared that five minutes into their conversation, she was surprised by how well it was going. Considering the situation, she shared that she would try her best not to let her thoughts wander back to what Nic was doing in the main villa.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

