"Wait until Cierra finds out"— Love Island USA fans divided over Nic and Olandria kissing

Love Island USA fan favorite "ship" Nicolandria united in season 7 episode 21, after a major twist saw Nic and Olandria return to the show as a couple after being dumped.

While on a date, both of them admitted to wanting to get to know each other earlier in the season and took production up on their option of returning to the villa as a couple as opposed to leaving the Peacock reality show as singles. Their chemistry grew during the episode and the two kissed in a challenge.

However, that was not the only kiss they shared as towards the end of the episode, Nic told Olandria he wanted to see if there was anything between them outside of a challenge and the two kissed once again.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Nic and Olandria kissing each other outside the challenge and were divided by it. One person wrote on X:

"If you thought Huda's crash-out was crazy, just wait until Cierra finds out or sees Olandria and Nic kissing each other. We're about to watch some great TV really soon."

Netizens react to Nic and Olandria's kiss (Image via X/@vntgld)

"Nic did Cierra dirty once again by kissing Olandria outside of a challenge. But watch no one hold him accountable because you’re obsessed with that crackship," a fan commented.

"And when the producers send cierra a video of nic and olandria kissing and that's how the girls find out she's still in the villa then what? We are moments away from a nasty disaster," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 appreciated the cast members' kiss:

"I don’t find it weird that Nic and Olandria kissed, they been kissing the whole show she’s obviously comfortable with him now. They’re friends and now they’re going to open up romantically," a person wrote.

"The way olandria stand ten toes down on not kissing outside of challenges.. but nic applied that pressure and had my sis lips puckered up!!! see what happens when you put in EFFORT!!! taylor you are NOTHING!!!!!" a fan commented.

"Yall must’ve forgotten that Nic KISSED olandria in the blindfold challenge many episodes ago when they were kissing whoever else they were interested in anonymously !! like pls this was not a made up storyline," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"no im sorry, nic and olandria kissing makes me sick, olandria saw cierra cry for that man like yesterday and now hes just hardcore kissing him, thats not a girls girl i dont care what yall say," a person wrote.

"the cut from cierra saying she’ll be upset if nic is kissing outside of the challenges, to nic and olandria in soul ties, to taylor and clarke on the dock???? WOW," a fan commented.

Nic and Olandria get closer in Love Island USA season 7 episode 21

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 21, Nic and Olandria went to soul ties to talk about the challenge that required them to kiss multiple islanders. Nic asked Olandria how she felt and the latter expressed feeling a "little weird."

The cast member explained that she felt she was on the wrong team and cheering against her friends. Nic then asked Olandria how she felt about them during the challenge and the Love Island USA season 7 islander said that they have always had "chemistry" during challenges.

"That's like there's no — everyone knows that," Olandria said.

Nic told the Love Island USA cast member he felt "flushed," and Olandria asked if she made him nervous. Nic said, "a little bit" and added that it wasn't a "normal nervous."

"I really like your strong personality. It kind of like, I don't know. Makes me feel," he said.

Olandria asked how it made him feel and the Love Island USA star said he liked it and it made him feel "intrigued." Nic told Olandria that he wanted to see whether they had chemistry outside the challenge, and the two kissed.

Fans online reacted to Nic and Olandria kissing. While some were excited about it, others felt bad for Cierra.

Episode 21 of Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

