"Crashing out on the inside about Chelley"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace subtly dissing Chris with his "NBA player" comment 

Love Island USA season 7 episode 21 started with Nic and Olandria discovering that they were on a date set up by production. As they walked in, Nic said he had so much to tell the female islander, while Olandria said that she needed a drink first.

Olandria informed Nic about what happened in Casa Amor and about Chris and Zak wanting to couple up with Chelley. She told him about her decision and Chris's height and profession. Once they returned to the villa, Nic told Ace, Chelley's former partner, what Olandria had told him and although it initially didn't seem like he was bothered, when the latest challenge began, Ace started hyping up his team by dissing Chris.

"We are not losing today to no f*cking 6'8 f*cking NBA players," he yelled.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ace dissing Chris Seeley online and felt he was "crashing out" about losing Chelley to the bombshell. One person wrote on X:

"“We are not losing today to no f*cking 6’8” fucking NBA players and sh*t.” LMFAOOO ACE Ik he crashing out on the inside about Chelley."

Netizens react to Ace's comments about Chris (Image via X/@Lexishere_)

"His crashout is gonna be wild not gonna lie is about to get real messy," a fan commented.

"Ace saying he not bothered and then bringing up the 6'8 man before the challenge," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 believed Ace's comment was funny:

"“we not losing today to no 6’8 f*cking NBA player, U UNDERSTAND THAT” ace is too funny," a person wrote.

"When I say, I know he’s gonna be sick when he sees that man in person he gonna be talking to chest trying to back up like," a fan commented.

"He’s very messy and crashing on the inside already," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"The moment Chelley and Chris won the kissing challenge round. Ace was not having it," a person wrote.

"pepe and olandria messy for rubbing chelley and chris’ kiss in ace’s face like that and i love it," a fan commented.

Villa and Casa Amor go head-to-head in a challenge in Love Island USA season 7 episode 21

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 21, after Olandria and Nic returned to the villa, the latter spoke to the male islanders and briefed them about what Olandria had told him about Casa Amor.

He told Ace that Chelley was coupled up with an ex-professional basketball player who was 6'7.

"Oh," Ace said.

Nic recalled the moment when Olandria told him about Chris and remembered wondering what Ace would think about the situation, and thought the Love Island USA star wouldn't care.

"I really don't," Ace said.

The men laughed, and then Nic told them about the text they received on the date informing him and Olandria of their options.

Later in the episode, the islanders received a text informing them of the next challenge. They were told that the cast members in Villa would be competing against the stars in Casa Amor.

"It's time to find out which islanders have the best chemistry in tonight's Villa vs. Casa Amor showdown," the text read.

Just as the text came through, the residents of both villas started to cheer. As the narrator, Iain Stirling, explained what was about to happen, Ace went around high-fiving everyone.

Ace said that they were not going to lose to Casa Amor as he took a dig at Chris's height and profession.

"You understand that? We're getting the f*cking win today. Do you want to lose today?" he pumped up his team.

Fans reacted to Ace's comments on Chris online and felt he was "crashing out" over the bombshell and Chelley's connection.

Tune in on Friday to watch what happens next when Casa Amor couples make their way to the main villa in Love Island USA season 7 episode 22.

