"He looks good" — Love Island USA star Chelley makes her feelings known about Chris Seeley

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on June 26, 2025. The segment saw Nic and Olandria return as a couple, while other islanders explored their new connections with the Casa Amor bombshells (newcomers). Chelley, who is currently coupled up with basketball player Chris Seeley, confided in her female co-stars about her connection, complimenting her partner.

"He looks good," she said while watching Chris hang out with other contestants.

Cierra agreed with Chelley's opinion of the 6'8" basketball player and said that he seemed to be a good match for her. Hearing that, Chelley shared that Chris surprised her by bringing her flowers the previous night. Cierra and Huda complimented Chris's gesture and his appearance, saying he was "tall as f**k" and "kind."

Trending

While Chelley appreciated her time with Chris at Casa Amor, she admitted that he made life more difficult for her, as she now had to choose between her original partner at the main villa, Ace, and him.

Love Island USA star Chelley is torn between Chris and Ace

In one of the segments of the Love Island USA episode, Chris brought some white flowers for Chelley, which she thought were "so sweet." Chris said he wanted to meet her expectations and please her by doing whatever he could. Chelley appreciated his effort when the basketball player said:

"I remember you told me earlier that you really like flowers."

Chelley was pleasantly surprised that Chris remembered what she had said, and asked him if he knew what kind of flowers they were. While Chelley tried to figure out what kind they were, Chris interjected, "Chelley flowers."

"I like that," the female islander said.

The following day, while chatting with the girls, Chelley noted that she was in a tough situation because she was torn between Chris and her original partner, Ace. Her co-stars nudged her to seriously consider her chances with Chris, saying that he seemed like a "great" and kind person.

Shortly after, Chris pulled Chelley for a private conversation, wanting to know how she was doing after Olandria's supposed exit in the previous episode.

Chelley put his worries to rest by assuring him that she felt "a little better" than the night before.

"In terms of like, you know, everything that happened last night, I think I'm burnt out," she added.

Hearing that, Chris asked the Love Island USA cast member what she did to uplift her mood. Chelley stated that she enjoyed a "good snack" to improve her mood, adding that some "brownies and ice cream" would have been the "perfect" cure.

While talking to the Love Island USA cameras, Chelley opened up about her connection with Chris, noting that she was "pleasantly surprised" by how well they clicked.

"I didn't expect me to like him, like, how I do," Chelley said.

She mentioned that the feeling was "nerve-wracking" because it made her deliberate on her "strong connection" with Ace. Although she missed her spark with Ace, she could not deny her chemistry with the bombshell. Consequently, she said that her current situation made her "do a lot of thinking."

In the meantime, Chelley opened up to Chris about how "impulsive" she could be by pointing at her "bad b**ch" tattoo. When Chris asked her if she would get matching tattoos with her future husband, she said she would.

"I think I would too. Like, when I get married, along with the ring, I would want to get my wife's initial," Chris responded.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, the main villa contestants and the Casa Amor inhabitants went head-to-head in a kissing challenge. During that challenge, Chris and Chelley kissed, which made Chelley realize that she had genuine chemistry with Chris.

Despite the efforts of those at the main villa, the islanders at Casa Amor won the game, which made Ace worry about Chelley's connection with the bombshell.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More