Love Island USA post a warning to fans about bullying

Love Island USA has been packed with drama this season. Five nights a week, viewers of the reality show check up on the Islanders who are searching for love in the villa. This is more than enough time for viewers of a six-week series to build emotional attachments to strangers on TV.

Trigger Warning: Mention of bullying

Amid allegations of online hostility directed at the competitors, Love Island USA sent out two warnings to fans about cyberbullying prior to the episode debuting on June 24, 2025. The Islanders don't have much information about what's going on in the outside world because they can't use phones, and the show producers want to make sure they don't return to a barrage of hostility and hurtful remarks.

The statement read,

“We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us. Please just remember they’re real people—so let’s be kind and spread the love.”

Love Island USA sends out an official statement

The official social media accounts of the show posted a statement against bullying of the Islanders on several platforms, such as X and Instagram. Love Island USA firmly condemned cyberbullying in their post.

According to Rolling Stone, this is the second time the show has given such a warning. During Aftersun, the one weekly segment that recaps the show with past contestants while the ones inside the villa spend some time away from the cameras, host Ariana Madix gave one of her own statements on Saturday.

“I do want to say something to some of those people that are online. Don’t be contacting people’s families. Don’t be doxxing people. Don’t be going on Islander’s pages and saying rude things. You still have time to delete all of that, because the Islanders don’t have their phones, so we’re giving you a chance.”

However, the Love Island USA production staff have been blamed by several fans in the comment sections on various platforms for how they have framed some Islanders. One fan wrote, "The call is coming from inside the house," insinuating that the producers have allowed the bullying to happen.

One Islander, in particular, who was getting a lot of hate was Huda Mustafa. Things got to a point where Islander Huda's ex-boyfriend, with whom she also co-parents, had to make a public statement.

Huda in the most recent episode

Noah Sheline publicly denounced Love Island USA fans for disparaging his ex in a statement of his own. On June 17, Noah, who has a 4-year-old daughter with Huda, said on his TikTok, "At the end of the day, I hope everyone remembers we're human."

"Remember that she is still a human being with a daughter and a life, even if she is appearing on that show to find love or whatever else you believe she is doing," he wrote.

Another Islander, Ace, has been getting death threats on social media. As the Islanders are not allowed their phones in the villa, Ace's social media handler went on TikTok to tell the fans that they are "tweaking" for sending death threats and that he reads all of them.

"You all hate Ace? Cool. You all can't stand him? Cool. The death threats... Y'all are tweakin'. I read your death threats and your DMs," he continued.

This is not the first time this has happened on the show; Love Island USA issued a similar caution last year, prior to the season six reunion, urging viewers to conclude the series with "the same love and respect" that it began with. Shortly after the premiere of the show, former participant Daniela Ortiz Rivera posted an emotional TikTok regarding suicide awareness.

Love Island USA season 7 is available for streaming on Peacock starting at 9 pm ET.

